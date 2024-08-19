BACK TO ALL NEWS
Global premium brands starting to struggle in China

BMW, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and JLR among those feeling the hit
Nick Gibbs
News
7 mins read
19 August 2024

The sharp decline in fortunes hitting global volume car brands in China is starting to be repeated among premium brands, including AudiBMW, JaguarLand RoverMercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Premiums brands typically derive a much greater share of their overall sales from the world’s largest market than than volume players do – more than a third of them in the case of Audi. 

Until recently, they were relatively insulated from the brutal price war being waged by ever-improving Chinese brands fighting to capture market share. Brand power was the protective insulating material. 

Related articles

However, their sales are skidding downward this year, sending a shiver through boardrooms as executives work out whether this is a blip attributable to the overall lower consumer confidence in China or the start of a longer downward trend.

