Bentley names Porsche vehicle development chief as new CEO

Bentley has named Porsche vehicle development chief Frank-Steffen Walliser as its new boss, succeeding Adrian Hallmark, who in March announced a shock switch to Aston Martin.

The German – who helped to bring some of Porsche’s most famed modern sports cars to market, such as the 918 Spyder – will take up the post of chairman and CEO from 1 July.

Hallmark, who left Bentley with immediate effect in March, is expected to start his new role as Aston CEO “no later than 1 October 2024", the brand has previously said.

Gernot Döllner, boss of Bentley parent company Audi, said: “In Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley is getting an experienced engineer with distinct product and technology expertise and entrepreneurial experience.