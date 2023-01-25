BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota to temporarily close Czech plant over lack of parts
UP NEXT
BMW M3 CS unleashed with 542bhp and 479lb ft

Toyota to temporarily close Czech plant over lack of parts

Japanese firm's Kolin plant, which produces the Aygo X and Yaris, will shut for the whole of February
News
2 mins read
25 January 2023

Toyota will close its Czech manufacturing plant for all of February due to a lack of components caused by the continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Japanese car maker’s Kolín facility, situated 37 miles east of Prague, produces two of its smallest offerings, the Toyota Aygo X and Toyota Yaris, and the plant's closure is expected to impact European lead times on both models. The Yaris is also produced at a Toyota factory in France.

"Due to a shortage of components in the supply chain, we will be forced to halt production temporarily from 31 January," said Toyota plant spokesperson Tomas Paroubek, reports Automotive News Europe.

Related articles

Autocar has contacted Toyota for more information on how the UK market will be impacted by the closure. On its website, the car maker notes that customers should contact local dealers for specific model lead times.

The decision comes after Toyota boosted output at the plant by 34% last year, with more than 202,000 cars rolling off its production lines.

This was a welcomed by the firm, which in 2021 took full ownership of the factory and invested more than €180 million (£159m) to expand it, allowing production of the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) B-platform.

Car Review
Toyota Aygo X
Toyota Aygo X front lead 99
Read our full road test review
Read more

This is not the first time the factory has been forced to shut, with production halted in mid-2021 as a result of the semiconductor chip shortage that scuppered manufacturing globally across several industries.

As well as the Kolín factory, the firm’s facilities in France and Turkey were also temporarily shut down then. Other car makers including Nissan, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover were also hit and mothballed plants

Advertisement

Latest business news

18 toyota aygo x rt 2022 static
The Toyota Aygo X was released last year

Toyota to temporarily close Czech plant over lack of parts

Toyota to temporarily close Czech plant over lack of parts
audi q5 scrapped
Covid lockdowns meant fewer cars were being crashed – further depleting the stock of scrap
Salvage industry's future uncertain as new car shortage bites
Salvage industry&#039;s future uncertain as new car shortage bites
Autocar Business Editors Briefing header
Listen to the Editors Briefing by clicking below
Editors Briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?
Editors Briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?
Ford Focus production Saarlouis
Ford does not have an additional model scheduled for production at Saarlouis after the Focus
BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany
BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany
ford badge detail
Ford CEO Jim Farley said in 2022 that "we absolutely have too many people in certain places"
Ford to cut 3200 European jobs, warns German union
Ford to cut 3200 European jobs, warns German union

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Aygo X front lead 99

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota keeps the city car alive by turning it into a crossover, but at what cost?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives