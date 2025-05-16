BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why car companies are banking on humanoid robots to drive sales
UP NEXT
Renault and Stellantis bosses team up to 'fight for future of small cars'

Why car companies are banking on humanoid robots to drive sales

It's seven years since Honda retired Asimo but BYD, Tesla and others have rekindled the robot wars

Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
16 May 2025

Seven years ago, almost to the month, Honda announced it would scrap its long-running Asimo humanoid robot programme. The dream of the robot butler popularised by comic books in the 1950s looked to have died with it.

Since then, however, the rapid pace of development in electronics, sensors, robotics and artificial intelligence has persuaded car companies including BYD, Tesla, Hyundai, Chery and Xpeng that robots are suitably product-adjacent enough for them to spend big on producing Asimos of their own.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
audi sq5 001
Audi SQ5
8
Audi SQ5
Mercedes Benz V Class 2025 Review front tracking 0001
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews