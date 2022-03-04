What the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine means for car companies

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is starting to have a notable impact on the car industry in the UK and across Europe.

A large number of car makers are reacting to Russia’s war by halting sales and in some cases production in Russia itself, while many are having to halt production elsewhere as supplies of key car parts out of Ukraine are being disrupted.

Companies that have announced they're stopping sales in Russia including Aston Martin, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Volkswagen and Volvo.

The halt in sales is partly because the sanctions imposed by the European Union and to a lesser extent the UK have made it very difficult to ship cars to Russia and for buyers to pay for them if they do get there. Aston Martin, for example, said the reason for its pause was the “operational impact” of the sanctions.

Several manufacturers that build vehicles in Russia have announced they are pausing production, with Volkswagen Group becoming the biggest yet so far to do so. It will halt production at its Kaluga facility as well as at contract manufacturing operations run by Gaz in Nizhny Novgorod, citing “the backdrop of the Russian attack”. It said that it was giving employees “short-time working benefits” while production was stopped.

Others pausing production include BMW, Ford (which has a joint venture with Sollers making vans) and Mercedes-Benz.

The European maker with the biggest operations in Russia is Group Renault, which owns Avtovaz, the parent company of Lada. Lada remains Russia’s biggest car brand with a 22% market share in 2021, according to data from the Association of European Businesses (AEB), and Avtovaz brought in €2.8 billion in revenue for Group Renault last year, 6.2% of its total.

Since the invasion began, Avtovaz has paused and restarted production of Ladas and Renaults at its vast Togliatti plant in Russia but blamed a shortage of chips rather than the war or sanctions.

Russia was once hailed as Europe’s most promising car market, with sales expected to overtake Germany for the region's number-one spot. However, after hitting a record 2.8 million sales in 2008, the market has settled well below that.

Last year, Russia bought 1.67 million cars, according to AEB figures, putting it just ahead of France at 1.66m and the UK at 1.65m.

The biggest demand is for budget saloons and hatchbacks, but there’s also a strong market in premium vehicles. This helped push cars to become the UK’s biggest export to Russia last year, worth nearly £400m, according to figures from the Government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). JLR sold 6909 cars in Russia last year, putting it just ahead of Porsche.