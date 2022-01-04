From the boardroom: Seat Mo's move into micro-mobility

“Are we crazy or what?” Seat Mo director Lucas Casanovas is happy to admit as much, but he’s also absolutely confident that this shift to electrified mobility solution is the right decision.

Seat, a stalwart of traditional car manufacturing for more than 70 years, is venturing into the a world of electric mobility, spearheaded by its new Mo sub-brand.

The new e-mobility division will initially sell the Seat Mo 125 electric scooter plus, in selected markets, two e-scooters: the Seat Mo 65 and Seat Mo 25.

Seat Minimó concept set to make production to rival the likes of the Citroën Ami and Renault Twizy.

Radical? Maybe, although history might prove that Seat just moved first.

Why is Seat moving into the e-mobility market?

Casanovas said the answer is simple: Seat’s car buyers are younger than for most brands, highlighting that the average age of a new car buyer in Europe is around 56 to 58, whereas for Seat it's 46 to 48.

“Because of the financial crisis in 2008, people’s salaries have remained stable but cars are more expensive. Young people especially are less willing to spend money on a car and prioritise other things like their home and other commodities.

“Then we found that in some countries, the number of people getting a driving licence has dropped 40% or 50%, depending on the country. If young people don't have a driving licence, then of course they will not buy a car.

“Based on that, we said to ourselves ‘the young generations need to move from A to B, but if they don't buy cars, what are they doing to move?’