New Caterham factory boosts capacity by 50%

CEO says being able to build 750 cars a year is “game-changing” and allows expansion into new markets
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
5 June 2024

Caterham will no longer need to “turn customers away”, CEO Bob Laishley has told Autocar, after opening a multi-million-pound new base that will boost its production capacity by 50%.

Labelled as a “game-changer” that has “transformed the business in every way”, the headquarters is located just down the road from the firm’s former factory in Dartford, Kent.

Caterham can now build up to 750 Sevens annually, thanks to 33 new build stations at the new facility, up from 22 at the old one.

“Before, we would have orders for 600 cars but only be able to build 500, so we would have to turn customers away,” said Laishley.

