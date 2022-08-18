New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand "loved" again

New Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schafer wants to “make VW a loved brand again”, while also fixing the software issues that have plagued the launch of the firm’s ID range of electric cars and forging closer relationships with sibling brands Seat, Skoda and Cupra.

Schafer, speaking to Autocar at the launch of the new Volkswagen ID Buzz to Car of the Year jurors, outlined the three main goals he has set the brand since he took up the CEO position on 1 July, just three months after joining VW as COO from his previous position as Skoda CEO.

The first goal is the desire to make the brand loved again. On this topic, Schafer said: “VW is a phenomenal global brand and it deserves to go back to where it used to be. It needs investment in this in products and in substance, and we’re on the way.

“We need to emotionalise the brand, through the way we talk to the media and also in our advertising."

He added: “We also need ‘lighthouse’ projects”, in reference to the upcoming Trinity electric saloon that will bring level four autonomous technology to VW for the first time.

Schafer’s second priority is to bring VW closer to Seat, Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in his other role of head of group brand volume. In this position, he will look to streamline the development of common parts and functions, to reduce costs and shorten development times across the board.

“This doesn’t mean the cars will be more similar,” said Schafer. “It’s the opposite, in fact. We have spent too much time working by ourselves. We will make lean machine rooms with brands coming together. We have huge potential.”