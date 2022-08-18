BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand "loved" again
UP NEXT
What does the 2030 combustion ban mean for UK Toyota factories?

New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand "loved" again

Brand boss Thomas Schafer is also targeting more halo cars and closer relationships with Seat, Skoda and Cupra
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
18 August 2022

New Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schafer wants to “make VW a loved brand again”, while also fixing the software issues that have plagued the launch of the firm’s ID range of electric cars and forging closer relationships with sibling brands Seat, Skoda and Cupra

Schafer, speaking to Autocar at the launch of the new Volkswagen ID Buzz to Car of the Year jurors, outlined the three main goals he has set the brand since he took up the CEO position on 1 July, just three months after joining VW as COO from his previous position as Skoda CEO. 

The first goal is the desire to make the brand loved again. On this topic, Schafer said: “VW is a phenomenal global brand and it deserves to go back to where it used to be. It needs investment in this in products and in substance, and we’re on the way.

Related articles

“We need to emotionalise the brand, through the way we talk to the media and also in our advertising." 

He added: “We also need ‘lighthouse’ projects”, in reference to the upcoming Trinity electric saloon that will bring level four autonomous technology to VW for the first time.

Schafer’s second priority is to bring VW closer to Seat, Cupra, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in his other role of head of group brand volume. In this position, he will look to streamline the development of common parts and functions, to reduce costs and shorten development times across the board.

“This doesn’t mean the cars will be more similar,” said Schafer. “It’s the opposite, in fact. We have spent too much time working by ourselves. We will make lean machine rooms with brands coming together. We have huge potential.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

volkswagen project trinity autocar render front quarter
Thomas Schafer says VW needs more 'lighthouse' cars like the Trinity (Autocar render)

New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand "loved" again

New Volkswagen CEO Schafer to make brand &quot;loved&quot; again
Toyota factory 2022
Toyota may pull out of UK manufacturing entirely if concessions are not made in post-2030 emissions regulations

What does the 2030 combustion ban mean for UK Toyota factories?

What does the 2030 combustion ban mean for UK Toyota factories?
EUROCELL factory rendering
Eurocell site will be operational by early 2023 and at capacity by 2025

Eurocell chooses Netherlands over UK for first battery factory

Eurocell chooses Netherlands over UK for first battery factory
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line dynamic front
Volkswagen Tiguan was Europe's best-selling diesel car last year

Analysis: Why the decline in diesel sales has slowed in 2022

Analysis: Why the decline in diesel sales has slowed in 2022
Loop plant with offices in background 2022
Loop Energy's new facility (not pictured) is a response to increased demand in Europe

Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer to open new UK facility

Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer to open new UK facility

View all business news

Back to top

His third priority is to “oversee the double transformation” occurring in the industry, which is “not just from ICE to EV but then from EV to autonomous”. 

On this, Schafer admitted VW is “on a steep learning curve with the likes of over-the-air software. It’s been a challenge, but we have made good strides with new voice control and travel assist. We’re hopefully on the right track and can strengthen further.”

Discussing the software issues – problems that were ultimately understood to have recently cost then VW Group CEO Herbert Diess his job – Schafer said VW now “have listened to customers, and will listen more carefully”.

He added: “VW needs to be a leading brand in its segment, not just an also-there. We have to be a leader.”

These software improvements will be seen in the ID Buzz and the upcoming Volkswagen ID 3 facelift, new Volkswagen Tiguan and new Volkswagen Passat, with further developments to come on the Volkswagen Aero B and next-generation Volkswagen T-Cross in the future.

“We are working on more simplicity, not just with larger screens but with easier user experience and menus. And then top quality. There is no excuse [for this]. It remains our DNA, and where we need to be and to play.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Schafer admitted VW had “not done enough” for the user experience of its cars and the software and infotainment systems, but this will change. “In VW, we have changed some topics but it is not where it should be. It is not what the tech guys can do: it is what they should do. This is the number one priority for the brand going forward.”

Despite the software problems, Schafer said the current 3.2 operating system in VW’s EVs is now “super-stable software” and marked a step change in this area. “It feels better now and where it should have been,” he added.

Current development goes up to a 3.4 version, but the firm has no plans to rip it up and start again because it wouldn’t make sense to do so, as it would require each car to be re-homologated.

However, “in this rush to get stabilised and customer friendly, the latter part of this has been on the back burner, and [we] need to get this [improving customer friendliness] into shape now”, said Schafer.

Work is also ongoing to make larger batteries for EVs models, but the greater focus was instead on improving charging speeds.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review

View all latest drives