New 2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz EV priced from £57,115

Volkswagen has announced pricing and specification details for passenger the long-awaited Volkswagen ID Buzz, its retro-futuristic EV reworking of the original Microbus.

Prices for the MPV start at £57,115 and three specification levels are available from launch: Life, Style and 1st Edition.

As standard, the ID Buzz is equipped with a digital cockpit, three USB-C charging ports and Hello ID voice control.

Life specification features Volkswagen’s Discover Pro infotainment system with a 10in touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, LED headlights and a heated windscreen.

Style commands a £4700 premium over the entry level, gaining IQ Light LED matrix headlights, tailgate surround lighting and adaptive ambient lighting inside the cabin.

The 1st Edition, which will be available at launch only, is priced from £62,995. It's equipped with a suite of safety kit, 21in Bromberg alloy wheels, comfort seats with a memory function and Volkswagen's largest touchscreen infotainment system, the 12in Discover Max.

Two-tone paint, which harks back to the Microbus of 1950, is available as an option.

Produced in the same commercial-vehicle factory as the Volkswagen Multivan in Hanover, Germany, the latest addition to the all-electric Volkswagen ID line-up is open to order now in its passenger guise.

The commercial vehicle variant, known as the ID Cargo, is set to open for order next month.

The EV made its debut earlier this year at the New York motor show ahead of UK sales beginning in October. It was initially shown in concept form five years ago, at the 2017 Detroit motor show.

Each variant of the ID Buzz is available initially in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive guise. Power comes from the same rear-mounted synchronous electric motor as that used by other recently introduced ID models, with 201bhp and 228lb ft of torque.

More powerful dual-motor, four-wheel-drive models are set to be added to the line-up in 2023, with an ID Buzz California camper van due to arrive in 2024.