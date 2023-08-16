BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Confusion over London ULEZ ahead of expansion on 29 August
UP NEXT
The fastest production cars in the world

Confusion over London ULEZ ahead of expansion on 29 August

Concerns raised over impact on "less affluent" drivers; only 40% of scrappage scheme budget used
Will Rimell
News
4 mins read
16 August 2023

Concerns have been raised over the readiness of London’s expanding Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which will cover all city boroughs in less than two weeks' time.

These expansion plans, originally tabled in 2022 by London mayor Sadiq Khan, were given the legal go-ahead last month following lengthy court battles. This means the zone will extend as far west as Longford, as far north as Waltham Cross, as far east as North Ockendon and as far south as Biggin Hill.

Now, the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) says, ahead of the zone’s expansion on 29 August, more needs to be done to minimise the impact on some of London's “least affluent residents”.

Related articles

Its chief executive, Sue Robinson, highlighted the £12.50

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives