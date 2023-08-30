BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: London mayor axes plan for zero-emission zone
UP NEXT
Porsche set for radical new look in electric era

London mayor axes plan for zero-emission zone

ZEZ would likely have charged a daily fee for driving a pure-petrol or pure-diesel car into central London
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 August 2023

London mayor Sadiq Khan has shelved plans to introduce a zero emission zone (ZEZ) in the city centre, following yesterday’s expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

The ZEZ would have operated similarly to the ULEZ, charging motorists a daily toll for driving a pure-petrol or pure-diesel car into the zone.

Khan’s transport strategy, originally published in 2018, read: “A zero emission zone is likely to require vehicles that drive within it – that are not capable of operating with zero exhaust emissions – to pay road user charges (similar to those in ULEZ or LEZ).”

Related articles

This leaves the door open to parallel hybrids and plug-in hybrids capable of running in electric-only mode (albeit for varying distances).

Toyota claims its systems are zero-emission for 80% of the time and 50% of the distance, although this has been disputed by Brussels-based pressure group Transport & Environment.

“Trying to pretend that standard hybrids have significant zero-emission capability is just silly," said Ralph Palmer, electric vehicles officer at T&E UK.

As for PHEVs, many new models now offer a real-world electric range north of 15 miles.

Read more: Toyota argues case for UK hybrid sales after 2030

ULEZ sign close-up pointing to Oxford Circus

Khan’s strategy noted: “It will also be necessary to use disincentives to phase out fossil fuels altogether.”

Although plans for a ZEZ have been shelved in City Hall, London boroughs are still able to introduce such measures at a local level.

A spokesperson for Khan told the Financial Times that “[Transport for London] continues to support boroughs who wish to implement zero-emission zones”.

A ZEZ was trialled along Beech Street (next to the Barbican Centre) as from March 2020 to September 2021.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

In response to a question regarding the pilot, Khan said in January that more data had been collected following the “traffic experiment” and that the City of London Corporation was due to consult on a permanent scheme in the spring. 

It decided in July not to renew the Beech Street ZEZ, noting in its report that support for it was divided: 51% of survey respondents were for the zone’s renewal, while 49% were against it. 

Of those who opposed its renewal, 49% believed that it didn't do enough to reduce traffic and 41% felt it didn't sufficiently improve air quality.

used cars for sale

BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£20,995
18,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Abarth 595C 1.4 T-Jet Cabrio Euro 6 2dr
2015
£8,990
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2021
£32,299
11,089miles
Electric
Automatic
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Exclusive DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,364
31,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi Element Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,491
10,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia OPTIMA 1.7 CRDi 3 Auto Euro 5 4dr
2015
£11,495
43,100miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Ultimate Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£38,499
9,672miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives