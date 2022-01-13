How Bumper offers simple alternative to unexpected repair costs

Like all good ideas, the one for Bumper came to co-founder James Jackson to solve a specific need he had – namely how to avoid the punch of unexpected repair bills for his old Volkswagen Polo.

Now the British company, which was set up in 2013 as Auto Service Finance, is flush from a $12 million (£8.8m) investment round in which both the venture capital arms of Jaguar Land Rover and Porsche sunk significant amounts, giving them a “meaningful percentage” in the company, according to co-founder Jack Allman.

Bumper's buy-now, pay-now product works like this. The car owner is given the option of paying in installments for repair work offered by garages and service centres that have signed up with the firm.

The payments can be spread any way the owner wants (within certain boundaries) and there’s no interest to pay. Instead, Bumper makes money from the service centre, which pays it per customer.

Service centres get on board because they stand to win more business after the initial investigation into the fault, says Allman. The technician might identify a number of faults, but the cost might be prohibitive in a single chunk.

“Only about 40% of the work gets authorised," he said. "There’s a variety of reasons why the 60% doesn’t, but the majority revolves around price and affordability. It means the garage or dealer is missing out on revenue opportunities.”

The set-up is analogous to that offered by Klarna, but Allman reckons Bumper’s advantage is their specialist knowledge.

“The difference is Klarna is a jack of all trades, whereas we recognise automotive is entirely different for services and repair,” he said.

For example, Bumper also includes the flexibility to increase the amount should the bill go up if the dealer finds subsequent problems not identified in the initial inspection – something Allman reckons Klarna would struggle with.

The investment from Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital arm, InMotion, came about following the manufacturer's experience working with Bumper within its UK dealerships from 2020. It was “impressed by their market leading product,” InMotion said.

The $12m investment round was led by San Francisco-based Autotech Ventures, an automotive-based venture capital firm that has invested in start-ups such as ride-share company Lyft and web-based used-car retailer Cazoo.