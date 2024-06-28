British firm's ultra-light, rapid-charging EV sports car hits the road

UK engineering firm Nyobolt is testing its ultra-fast-charging and highly durable EV battery technology in a drivable version of its Lotus Elise-inspired concept.
Revealed last year as a static show car, the Nyobolt concept is a 470bhp, 1246kg electric reworking of the S1 Lotus Elise, designed by the man who penned the original, Julian Thomson.
Beneath its semi-familiar bodywork, the Nyobolt EV is a test bed for a new generation of battery that could represent a step change in electric vehicle range, charge times and longevity.
Cambridge-based Nyobolt says its high-density cell technology and battery management software could be used to optimise powertrains for "high-uptime" EVs that "demand high power and quick recharge cycles".
Initial testing with the running prototype this month has confirmed that its 35kWh battery can be charged from 10-80%, using a 350kW charger, in just 4min 37sec, which Nyobolt says is "twice the speed of most of the fastest-charging vehicles today".
Nyobolt has also carried out 4000 full fast-charge cycles – which it says represents travelling around 600,000 miles – and claims the battery retained more than 80% of its usable capacity.
"This is many multiples higher than the warranties of much larger EV batteries on the road today," it said.
While Nyobolt envisions a broad range of applications for this technology beyond cars, it is not pure coincidence that the company is showcasing its potential in an Elise-based prototype.
The company says a particular benefit of its cell technology is that it minimises the size and weight of the battery packs, with the concept tipping the scales at just 1246kg – scarcely more than a Renault Clio.
The company's director of vehicle battery systems, Shane Davies, touted the dynamic benefits of lightweight EV powertrains: "We can enable OEMs to build excitement back into the segment, which is literally weighed down by legacy battery currently.
Is it a different type of battery or simply a rearrangement of the cells?
Put more cells in parallel strings and you can easily multiply how much current you can put into your battery pack. It's not rocket science. Plus it's quite a small battery that's in that car, about a third of the size a family car needs.
What we still need is a step change in battery technology where the capacity goes up by ten and the volume of the pack down by ten. And for a much lower cost we have today.
Until we can do that, we also need to work on synthetic fuels that will use current infrastructure. Not only because the developed and undeveloped world can both use this as regular fuel, but also because it is a better way to store and use any hydrogen you create to make the fuels than trying to freeze it. See the Porsche plant in Chili for details.
I wonder who owns thye tooling for the Elise. It seems a shame not to use it in some low volume capacity rather like Caterham did with the 7. But I'm not sure if an electric two-seater is the answer. While 1250kht is light in absolute terms, it's still heavy for an Elise.