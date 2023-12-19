Audi to slow rollout of electric cars - reports

Audi will push back the rollout of its electric cars in response to waning interest from buyers due to their high prices compared with combustion-engined cars, suggest reports.

The German brand had already committed to launching 10 new EVs by 2026. The PPE-based Audi Q6 E-tron SUV will be the first to arrive, next spring, followed by another two in the same year.

But boss Gernot Döllner has confirmed that he wants to slow this output, so as not to fill forecourts and clog production lines with EVs that are less appealing than ICE alternatives.

"We first looked at what order and density of launches the organisation could handle," Döllner told Automotive News Europe.