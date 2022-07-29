Renault Group slashes debt by €1.2 billion in strong first half of 2022

The Dacia Sandero was the Renault Group’s best-selling retail model in Europe in the first half of 2022, contributing to its €1.2 billion (£1bn) debt reduction.

According to figures from market research company Jato Dynamics, 96,273 Sanderos were sold across the continent in the first half of 2022.

The new Dacia Jogger compact MPV was also a hit, recording 50,000 European orders during the same period.

In the UK, Dacia’s market share improved by 75.5% year to date as its sales increased from 6900 to 12,111, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

European sales of the Alpine A110 sports car emulated this success, doubling over the same point in 2021.

In the UK, 171 examples left showrooms, 69 more year to date, meaning Alpine's UK market share increased by 67.65%.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric – slated to replace the Renault Mégane, which has been axed in the UK after 27 years on sale – got off to a strong start. The electric SUV recorded more than 25,000 orders since deliveries began in France in mid-May and will have been launched across Europe by September.

On the whole, the Renault brand was less successful, its UK market share shrinking by 5.52%, although more than 100,000 examples of the Renault Arkana have been ordered across Europe since its launch. Of these, 60% were the E-Tech hybrid version.

Overall, the Renault Group’s revenue grew by 0.3% compared with the first half of 2021, to €21.1bn (£17.7bn).