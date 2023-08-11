Editor's letter: Why Genesis is targeting just 15 UK dealers

The Hyundai Group is the latest to try and crack the premium market with a new brand - perhaps one of the industry’s toughest tests - yet spend time in the company of Genesis’s management and your perception of it as another wannabe BMW or Audi soon shifts.

Instead, Lawrence Hamilton, managing director of Genesis in Europe, sees a very different part of the market it can carve out. “The ambition is to build a loyal club of customers,” he says. “Once you’re in, you won’t want to leave.”

That’s not just a sentimental statement, but rather one related to the only number Genesis is putting on its ambitions: the size of its dealer network.