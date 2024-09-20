Report: Volkswagen Group plans 30,000 job cuts in Germany

The Volkswagen Group plans to cut up to 30,000 jobs in Germany as it scrabbles to improve its profitability.

The job cuts, affecting around 10% of the firm's workforce in the nation, would hit its research and development division the hardest, according to German trade publication Manager Magazin.

Some 4000-6000 of its roughly 13,000 R&D staff would be made redundant, it reported.

The Volkswagen Group has also reneged on a union agreement guaranteeing job security at six German factories until 2020, as it considers shuttering two of them.