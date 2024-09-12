BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: "The board has failed": Unions vs managers as VW battles for profits
UP NEXT
Genesis to enter top-flight endurance racing

"The board has failed": Unions vs managers as VW battles for profits

Conflicts in and around the Volkswagen Group have moved into the spotlight
Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
12 September 2024

The barely concealed conflicts between the many competing forces acting on the Volkswagen Group – from management, investors and the Porsche/Piëch controlling families to the unions and the German state – have moved centre stage after the automotive giant signalled it urgently needed to cut costs in order to compete in a new era.

The VW Group is considering shutting two German plants as part of a plan to become fitter in the face of increased competition from new players, including those from China.

"The pie has become smaller, and we have more guests at the table," VW Group CEO Oliver Blume told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag at the weekend.

Related articles

The announcement has sparked fury among the automotive unions, who are deeply embedded within the VW Group.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3
McLaren GTS review 2024 01 dynamic
McLaren GTS
6
McLaren GTS
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Maserati GranTurismo review 2024 01 dynamic
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review
8
Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio review

View all car reviews