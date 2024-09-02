Volkswagen considers closing factories in cost-cutting move

The Volkswagen Group is considering closing factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history, in a move aimed at dramatically cutting costs in the face of increasing competition for its namesake brand.

The former Karmann plant in Osnabrück, under Volkswagen Group control since 2009, is considered one potential candidate for closure, sources at Volkswagen confirmed to Autocar.

It currently makes the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, the convertible variant of the group's best selling car, alongside the Porsche 718 Cayman and Porsche 718 Boxster.

Another factory in Dresden, which builds the Volkswagen ID