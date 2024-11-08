Lotus to cut up to 200 jobs in the UK

Lotus will make up to 200 more of its staff in the UK redundant, having already downsized its workforce in 2023 and earlier this year.

The “organisational changes” affect Lotus Cars, the Hethel-based arm of the brand that is responsible for the Emira sports car, Evija electric hypercar and Type 135 project – developing an electric replacement for the Emira and Elise.

The company said in a statement sent to Autocar that it would aim to retrain staff where possible “to retain specific skills and knowledge within the business”.