BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lotus to cut up to 200 jobs in the UK
UP NEXT
Jaguar F-Pace to be axed globally in 2026

Lotus to cut up to 200 jobs in the UK

Hethel firm alludes to impact of weakening demand for EVs as factor in cost-cutting measure

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 November 2024

Lotus will make up to 200 more of its staff in the UK redundant, having already downsized its workforce in 2023 and earlier this year.

The “organisational changes” affect Lotus Cars, the Hethel-based arm of the brand that is responsible for the Emira sports carEvija electric hypercar and Type 135 project – developing an electric replacement for the Emira and Elise.

The company said in a statement sent to Autocar that it would aim to retrain staff where possible “to retain specific skills and knowledge within the business”.

Related articles

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Analogue Automotive Lotus review cornering on Track
Analogue Automotive Supersport
9
Analogue Automotive Supersport
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
9
Volkswagen Polo
Kia Ceed review front driving
Kia Ceed
7
Kia Ceed
alpine a290 lead
Alpine A290
Alpine A290
VW Golf R 2024 review front corner 0107
Volkswagen Golf R
9
Volkswagen Golf R

View all car reviews