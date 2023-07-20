BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus proposes 200 job cuts at Hethel and Warwickshire bases

Norfolk-based manufacturer's plans includes axing engineers and admin roles; brand sold just 576 cars last year
20 July 2023

Lotus has confirmed proposals to cut up to 200 jobs at its Hethel and Warwickshire base, mainly focused at engineering and administrative roles.

This announcement come just days after it posted losses of £145.1 million – which followed an £86.6m loss in 2021 – caused by a significant fall in sales.

The Geely-owned manufacturer maker sold just 576 cars in 2022, down from 1566 in 2021, which it blamed on supply chain issues in the second half of the year. 

Last year, Lotus sold just one model, the Lotus Emira, having ended production of the Lotus Elise, Lotus Exige and Lotus Evora in 2021.

