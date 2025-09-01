Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot has left the company, it has been confirmed.

He will be replaced by ex-Mercedes-Benz vice-president Katrin Adt, who arrives ahead of a crucial period of expansion and electrification for the Renault-owned Romanian brand.

Autocar Award winner Le Vot has been CEO of Dacia since January 2021, his latest role in a long career with the Renault Group, which he joined as a sales director in 2000. No official reason for his departure has been given, but in a statement on his Linkedin he said it was his own decision to leave.