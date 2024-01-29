Tesla calls for higher tariffs on Chinese EVs lest they 'demolish' rivals

Tesla remains the world’s global leader on EV sales, but such is the competitiveness of China’s EV industry that CEO Elon Musk has called for import tariffs to protect the remaining global car industry.

“Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world,” Musk said on Tesla's fourth quarter earnings call. “Frankly, I think if there aren't trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies.”

Both the US and the EU are investigating whether to apply further tariffs beyond those already imposed on cars imported from China.

However, the UK's standpoint is less clear, as it grapples with the need to both protect its car makers and encourage the sale of cheaper EVs to boost their appeal to less affluent private buyers.