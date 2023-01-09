BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR order backlog grows to 215,000 cars
UP NEXT
New electric cars 2023: what's coming when

JLR order backlog grows to 215,000 cars

British firm's order books swell by 10,000 cars amidst strong demand
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
9 January 2023

The order backlog at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) grew to 215,000 cars between October and December 2022 as retail and wholesale sales rose.

The rise of 10,000 units compared with the previous quarter hints that demand for JLR's cars continues to outstrip its production capacity.

JLR has been severely afflicted by the semiconductor chip shortage, which former CEO Thierry Bolloré warned would take “years” to resolve before he stepped down for personal reasons.

Overall, the firm sold 79,591 cars wholesale between October and December, an improvement of 5.7% (4284) compared with the previous quarter and up 15% (10,409) compared with the same period in 2021.

This growth was driven by volume increases in North America and the UK, up 17% (3737) and 13% (1612) respectively.

However, wholesales in China and Europe fell by 13% (1669) and 3% (536) respectively. The former was impacted by Covid, though, said JLR.

North America, Europe and the UK were the firm’s top three markets during the 2022 calendar year, with 81,313, 70,334 and 58,177 wholesales respectively.

JLR’s retail sales for the quarter were stronger still, at 84,827 cars – a 5.9% (4701) improvement compared with the same period in 2021 but 3.7% (3294) down quarter on quarter.

The slight shortfall compared with the previous quarter reflects the difference in timing between retail and wholesale, said JLR.

The Land Rover Defender was JLR's most popular model at retail, with 19,841 sold – up 61.9% (7589) year on year.

It was followed by the new Range Rover (14,076) and the Range Rover Evoque (11,203) – marking a successful quarter for Land Rover at retail, with the brand’s volumes rising 7% (4568) year on year.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Range Rover Sport 2022 front quarter tracking
Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production has ramped up – reaching 27,456 wholesales in the quarter

JLR order backlog grows to 215,000 cars

JLR order backlog grows to 215,000 cars
Britishvolt
Britishvolt aims to secure funding for battery R&D and manufacturing businesses in the UK
Britishvolt to sell majority stake to secure ‘long-term sustainability’
Britishvolt to sell majority stake to secure ‘long-term sustainability’
Torsten Müller-Ötvös Rolls Royce Spectre
Pre-orders for the Rolls-Royce Spectre – the marque's first EV – have exceeded expectations
Average Rolls-Royce tops £430,000 in second record year
Average Rolls-Royce tops £430,000 in second record year
Kia Sportage 2022 front quarter tracking
The Kia Sportage (pictured) and the smaller Niro make up the bulk of the brand's UK sales

Editor's letter: The rise of Kia is the best success story in years

Editor&#039;s letter: The rise of Kia is the best success story in years
Person working on laptop from car
Flexible working has become embedded in post-pandemic working practice

Industry digest: Could flexible working end in 2023?

Industry digest: Could flexible working end in 2023?

View all business news

Back to top

Jaguar’s retail performance was less noteworthy, as its sales rose by just 0.9% (837) compared with October to December 2021.

Related articles

The F-Pace SUV was the brand’s most popular model, recording 5884 sales – 70.1% (2425) more than in the same period in 2021.

Of note was the poor performance of the Jaguar I-Pace, JLR's only electric car. Just 1146 were sold during the quarter, a 55.2% (1412) decrease year on year. The slump is also reflected in the model’s wholesales of 1111, a significant slump compared with the 2588 that went to dealerships during October to December 2021.

This may reflect the fact that JLR has ramped up production of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, likely diverting limited semiconductor supplies to the two models.

Combined, the luxury SUVs reached 27,456 wholesales during the quarter – more than double the 13,537 sold between July and October.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
ValerieBlakely 9 January 2023

I am able to create $88/h to complete few jobs on home computer. I’ve never thought that it’s even achievable but my closest mate earning $25k only within five weeks simply working this leading project & she had convinced me to join…Discover extra details by going following link..... Googlepay1.pages.dev

Symanski 9 January 2023

No other marque has the same problems.   This is mismanagement by the world's worst automotive CEO Thierry Bollore.

 

Remember this is essentially just Land Rover as Bollore killed off Jaguar.   Gone is the XE, gone is the XF, and gone is the XJ.   All killed off by Bollore.

 

XJ was nearly complete but Bollore killed it off citing that the platform was too old.   Same platform was later released as the Range Rover and Sport model.   The problem wasn't the platform but because Bollore wanted to kill off Jaguar.

 

Why?

 

He said he wanted it to compete with Bentley.   A car company a tenth, if that, of the size of Jaguar.   Probably less than a 20th the size.   And certainly for where Jaguar should be, producing 1 series and A class rivals, a boutique car manufacturer.

 

To achieve what Bollore wanted was to decimate Jaguar.   And he did it by not building any.   Stopping the lines from making new Jaguars.

 

Blamed the chip shortage, but every other marque figured it out, didn't they?   And JLR are only able to build a tiny fraction more than last year because of his incompetence.

 

That's what Autocar should be reporting.   The demise of Jaguar at the hands of Thierry Bollore.

 

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives