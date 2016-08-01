BACK TO ALL NEWS
Change Makers Podcast: What even is a ‘car dealer’ in 2024? (ep.11)

Mobility expert Lukas Neckermann talks dealer vs agency, AI and used EVs
1 August 2016

Welcome to episode 11 of the Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode explores how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.In this episode, we sit down with mobility expert Lukas Neckermann to discuss the relationship between startups and OEMs in the mobility space, how technology such as over-the-air software updates is changing the face of car ownership, and the role of dealerships in 2024.We also ask: why is car ownership declining? How will AI improve customer service? Are used EVs the savvy way to make the electric switch? To hear all this and more, listen to episode 11 below.[INSERT EPISODE PLUG-IN]The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To listen now, subscribe to our podcast via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.Tomorrow's Journey has launched JRNY, a revolutionary Vehicle-as-a-service platform that makes accessing vehicles for individuals and businesses easier than ever before. From subscriptions and rentals to test drives, courtesy cars and pool cars, JRNY gives fleet owners a comprehensive toolbox to create bespoke customer experiences while automating onboarding, billing and day-to-day operations. To find out how JRNY can work for you, click here.

