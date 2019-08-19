BTCC 2019: Honda Civic Type-R drivers take Thruxton wins

Honda Civic Type-R drivers Dan Cammish and Josh Cook bolstered their Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship title chances with race wins at Thruxton. Sam Tordoff also had a strong weekend, taking a win in his older-spec Civic Type-R.

Tordoff set the pace in qualifying on the BTCC’s previous visit to Thruxton in May – and the AmD racer duly did so again on his return to the track. With Tordoff unable to convert his first pole position into a win, he was determined to put that right in the opening race, and made a strong start to quickly pull out a lead on fellow front-row starter Jason Plato’s Vauxhall Astra.

Plato’s promising start quickly went awry, when he was judged to have lined up ahead of his pit box on the grid, which resulted in a drive through penalty that dropped him down the order. Cammish moved up to second in his newer-shape works Honda, chased throughout by Adam Morgan (Mercedes A-Class), Cook and Tom Oliphant (BMW 3 Series).

Tordoff made another excellent start in race two, quickly opened up a clear lead while Morgan and Cook jumped past the slow-starting Cammish. But Tordoff soon began to struggle with maximum success ballast, and when he slid a bit exiting the ultra-fast Church on the fourth lap, he was overtaken by Cook to his left and Morgan to his right.

Cook took the lead, the BTC Racing driver pulling out a gap to Morgan that he held to the end.

Tordoff held onto third for a few more laps, with a big queue of cars forming behind him, but his valiant efforts were to little effect as he eventually slipped to tenth. That put Oliphant up into third, but Matt Neal was on a charge in his works Civic Type-R and snatched the final podium spot with a late-braking lunge at the chicane on the final lap. Cammish took fifth.