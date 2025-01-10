While manual cars are still the go-to option for many drivers, this more involved transmission might not be long for this world.
With each passing year, more drivers are choosing an automatic gearbox over a traditional manual. According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), 324,064 driving tests from 2022 to 2023 were completed in an automatic car.
Sure, that's far fewer than the 1.36 million manual tests taken in the same period, but it’s still a huge increase of 360% compared with 15 years ago.
There are several reasons for this. A higher number of people are starting to learn how to drive in electric cars which don't have a traditional gearbox, but the main reason is there simply aren't many manual cars on sale in 2025.
So with more drivers hunting for a car with an automatic gearbox as their first wheels, and those on a lower budget looking at many of the great small car options on sale in the UK, which are the best small cars with an automatic gearbox?
After hours of extensive testing from our team of experts, we've listed our top ten right here. The best small car with an automatic gearbox is the Renault Clio, which is our top pick for its blend of driver appeal, affordability and comfort.
Check out our top 10 list below for our other selected contenders. We’ve excluded electric cars from this list, but you can read about our favourites in our top 10 electric cars here.
Best for: Material quality
The new Renault Clio has a choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre petrol and a frugal E-Tech hybrid.
Only the latter comes with an automatic gearbox, but both are great options on the road.
The Clio E-Tech hybrid produces 143bhp and power is managed by a four-speed automatic with two electric motors.
It’s frugal too, with a claimed efficiency of 67.3mpg. It’s the cheapest hybrid on sale in the UK today, starting from £21,495.
Read our Renault Clio review
Join the debate
Add your comment
I've never fancied an automatic in my 50+ years of driving, for me the ability to change gears is part of the pleasure of driving I realise that electric car's don't need a transmission and in ten years there will be no new cars with manual transmissions on sale that will be a sad time for me
For me these would be models to avoid because I like the extra involvement that comes with manual transmission. But I would concede that an automatic is better for exclusive town driving. And I do do admire the relative simplicity and sheer efficiency of the two Japanese hybrids.
As I see it, the one thing lacking with all autos is their ability to anticipate situations - and if you have to use a manual over-ride to select a lower gear (to overtake, for example), then you may as well have a manual in the first place.