BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
Currently reading: The best small automatic cars - driven and tested
UP NEXT

The best small automatic cars - driven and tested

As more drivers switch to an automatic gearbox, we run through the best smaller options

Jack Warrick
News
6 mins read
10 January 2025

While manual cars are still the go-to option for many drivers, this more involved transmission might not be long for this world. 

With each passing year, more drivers are choosing an automatic gearbox over a traditional manual. According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), 324,064 driving tests from 2022 to 2023 were completed in an automatic car. 

Sure, that's far fewer than the 1.36 million manual tests taken in the same period, but it’s still a huge increase of 360% compared with 15 years ago.

Related articles

There are several reasons for this. A higher number of people are starting to learn how to drive in electric cars which don't have a traditional gearbox, but the main reason is there simply aren't many manual cars on sale in 2025. 

So with more drivers hunting for a car with an automatic gearbox as their first wheels, and those on a lower budget looking at many of the great small car options on sale in the UK, which are the best small cars with an automatic gearbox?

After hours of extensive testing from our team of experts, we've listed our top ten right here. The best small car with an automatic gearbox is the Renault Clio, which is our top pick for its blend of driver appeal, affordability and comfort. 

Check out our top 10 list below for our other selected contenders. We’ve excluded electric cars from this list, but you can read about our favourites in our top 10 electric cars here

1. Renault Clio

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Best for: Material quality

The new Renault Clio has a choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre petrol and a frugal E-Tech hybrid. 

Only the latter comes with an automatic gearbox, but both are great options on the road. 

The Clio E-Tech hybrid produces 143bhp and power is managed by a four-speed automatic with two electric motors.

It’s frugal too, with a claimed efficiency of 67.3mpg. It’s the cheapest hybrid on sale in the UK today, starting from £21,495.

Read our Renault Clio review

Save money on a new Renault Clio with What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
01 Mercedes E Class review extras 2024 front driving
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 BMW iX3 2021 FD FrontAction

BMW iX3

BMW’s first electric SUV is an electrified X3. Is that enough?

Read our review
Back to top

2. Seat Ibiza

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Handling

The Seat Ibiza is another great option if you’re after a small car with an automatic gearbox.

While the Spanish supermini is sold with a five-speed manual as standard, the sportier FR trim and above get the option of a seven-speed automatic transmission. 

It’s partnered with the Volkswagen Group’s excellent 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 113bhp and offers a 0-62mph time of 10.3sec.

It is pricier than the Clio - it starts from £23,590 - but you do get some decent equipment as standard, including LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, lots of safety kit and cruise control.

Read our Seat Ibiza review

Save money on a new Seat Ibiza with What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

3. Skoda Fabia

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Price

Like the Ibiza, the Skoda Fabia is a Volkswagen Polo underneath, so you’ve got the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol offering with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

It comes in at £21,780, which is a slight saving over the Seat, though. 

We’re big fans of the Skoda Fabia because it’s roomy and practical and has a genuinely user-friendly interior.

What's more, it rides better than some luxury cars on the market - a big boost to its appeal as an everyday runaround. It’s not quite as fun to drive as the Ibiza, but it’s a great small car in its own right.

Read our Skoda Fabia review

Save money on a new Skoda Fabia with What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Mini Cooper

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance4
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Character

Mini's evergreen hatchback gained a substantial update in 2024, returning for its fourth generation. 

Thankfully, it retained its eye-catching, characterful design, but the brand also chose to keep a choice of petrol or electric power. 

Drivers can choose between Cooper C, Cooper S and John Cooper Works variants. Power starts at 154bhp on the Cooper C, jumping up to 201bhp on the Cooper S. The range-topping John Cooper Works Mini will pump out a punchy 229bhp when it arrives later this year. 

Mini's decision to drop the manual for this generation will be disappointing to some. It's a shame for sure, but it doesn't stop the UK-built hatch from offering one of the most fun driving experiences in its class.

It's the best-handling hatch outside of the Toyota GR Yaris, with brilliant traction and accurate steering. RIde's a bit firm, though.

Read our Mini Cooper review

Save money on a new Mini Cooper with What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

5. Toyota Yaris

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Economy

Yet another great supermini on this list, the Toyota Yaris is offered with an automatic gearbox as standard, but things are slightly different here.

It’s an e-CVT, which is programmed to select the most efficient gear itself. Thankfully, on the surface, it works the same as a traditional automatic. 

The Yaris is priced from £22,640, which makes it one of the cheapest of its kind on sale today. Things are made even more simple because there is just one engine option, a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol unit.

Power - 114bhp on this Yaris - is matched with class-leading frugality, with up to a claimed 70.6mpg on offer.

That figure is genuinely achievable in day-to-day driving too. It’s no slouch, either: you can hit 0-62mph in 9.7sec.

Read our Toyota Yaris review

Save money on a new Toyota Yaris with What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

6. Jeep Avenger

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Boot space 

After its heralded arrival as an EV, Jeep's compact crossover gained a mild-hybrid petrol option, which brings a near-£10,000 saving and - you guessed it - an automatic gearbox.

It’s the same six-speed dual-clutch automatic as in the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 - both are, like the Jeep, part of the Stellantis stable - with a gearbox-mounted electric motor. 

The electric motor and gearbox combination boosts performance by 30% in the mid-range but it can be slow to change up or down when you want it to.

That said, it’s still a good alternative to the all-electric and manual options offered in the Avenger line-up. Power stands at 127bhp and torque is 151lb ft, which should be more than enough for most drivers. 

Read our Jeep Avenger review

Save money on a new Jeep Avenger with What Car?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

7. Hyundai i20

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Style

The Hyundai i20 is a stylish option that isn't the driver of sales it once was, but it still has an important role to play. 

It's available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and although it is not the most spritely option, it is nevertheless fairly frugal, offering 52.3mpg. 

The gearbox is mated to a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with just 99bhp. That said, it's a pleasant small car. Just don't expect fireworks.

Read our Hyundai i20 review

Save money on a new Hyundai i20 with WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

8. Toyota Aygo X

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Visibility

The second Toyota on our list of the best small cars with an automatic gearbox is the Aygo X - a compact crossover best described as an Aygo on stilts.

It packs a 1.0-litre petrol engine (no turbocharger here, mind) with 70bhp, which on paper looks a bit measly and underpowered. It’s not bad in town, but that claimed 0-62mph of 14.8sec is telling. 

Because it’s not a hybrid, it’s much cheaper than the larger Yaris, though. You’ll need to spend £17,245 for the basic 1.0-litre engine with an S-CVT gearbox - or ‘small’ CVT.

In our view, the Aygo X's interior is value motoring perfected, with brilliant ergonomics and technology. Refinement is great too. 

Read our Toyota Aygo X review

Save money on a new Toyota Aygo X with WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

9. Honda Jazz

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Passenger space

There’s just one engine available on the Honda Jazz and just one gearbox option too.

The Jazz comes with an e-CVT and is priced from £26,395. That makes it one of the more expensive options on this list.

It’s a full hybrid, unlike the Avenger and the Corsa, so it can deliver electric-only driving at low speeds, with the engine effectively working as a generator to charge the battery that feeds the motor.

You’ll get good fuel economy too, with Honda claiming a combined average of 62.8mpg.

Read our Honda Jazz review

Save money on a new Honda Jazz with WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

10. Peugeot 208/Vauxhall Corsa

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

The Peugeot 208 is mechanically similar to the Vauxhall Corsa and that includes its six-speed automatic transmission, which is fitted with an electric motor.

According to Peugeot, the hybrid offers 15% lower fuel consumption than the regular petrol car.

A choice of power options is available – either 100bhp or 136bhp, with prices starting from £23,310 for the latter.

That’s around £1000 more than the cheapest Corsa hybrid. Ultimately, both are refined, comfortable and good to drive - so it’ll be down to how stylish you are… 

Read our Peugeot 208/Vauxhall Corsa review

Save money on a new Vauxhall Corsa with WhatCar?

Finance this car with Drivenfi

FAQs

What is an automatic car?

An automatic car changes gear automatically without requiring the driver to operate a manual clutch. They feature a gear selector - usually with P (park), D (drive) and R (reverse), unlike a manual car which uses a gear stick to shift. 

Are automatic cars more economical than manual cars?

Automatic cars are slightly less economical than manual transmissions, but there's a minimal difference in most vehicles in 2025. Some modern automatics - including CVTs, which are used by economy champions Toyota - are seriously efficient without much effort from the driver. It will also depend on driving style.

Are automatic cars more expensive than manual cars?

Automatic cars are usually slighlty more expensive to buy than manual cars. This is because automatic transmissions are more complicated to build and manufacture, with more parts used when compared to a manual. 

Are automatics more important to insure than manuals?

There's almost no difference between the costs of insuring a manual or an automatic car. Insurance is usually based on other factors such as performance, engine size, bodystyle, location and your own personal driving history. 

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
Advertisement

used Renault Clio cars for sale

 Renault Clio 1.6 TCe Renaultsport Nav Trophy Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,995
58,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CLIO 0.9 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,670
26,582miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Iconic Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,198
15,519miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.5 DCi Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,998
37,485miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Evolution Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£14,998
7,153miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.2 16V Play Euro 6 5dr
2017
£6,550
46,764miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.2 Dynamique TomTom Euro 5 5dr
2012
£2,795
66,446miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CLIO 0.9 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,000
29,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.2 16V Dynamique Nav Euro 6 5dr
2016
£6,880
35,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2621 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
ianp55 10 January 2025

I've never fancied an automatic in my 50+ years of driving, for me the ability to change gears is part of the pleasure of driving I realise that electric car's don't need a transmission and in ten years there will be no new cars with manual transmissions on sale that will be a sad time for me 

LP in Brighton 7 April 2024

For me these would be models to avoid because I like the extra involvement that comes with manual transmission. But I would concede that an automatic is better for exclusive town driving. And I do do admire the relative simplicity and sheer efficiency of the two Japanese hybrids. 

As I see it, the one thing lacking with all autos is their ability to anticipate situations - and if you have to use a manual over-ride to select a lower gear (to overtake, for example), then you may as well have a manual in the first place.   

Latest Reviews

Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
01 Mercedes E Class review extras 2024 front driving
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
8
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews