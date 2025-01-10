While manual cars are still the go-to option for many drivers, this more involved transmission might not be long for this world.

With each passing year, more drivers are choosing an automatic gearbox over a traditional manual. According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), 324,064 driving tests from 2022 to 2023 were completed in an automatic car.

Sure, that's far fewer than the 1.36 million manual tests taken in the same period, but it’s still a huge increase of 360% compared with 15 years ago.

There are several reasons for this. A higher number of people are starting to learn how to drive in electric cars which don't have a traditional gearbox, but the main reason is there simply aren't many manual cars on sale in 2025.

So with more drivers hunting for a car with an automatic gearbox as their first wheels, and those on a lower budget looking at many of the great small car options on sale in the UK, which are the best small cars with an automatic gearbox?

After hours of extensive testing from our team of experts, we've listed our top ten right here. The best small car with an automatic gearbox is the Renault Clio, which is our top pick for its blend of driver appeal, affordability and comfort.

Check out our top 10 list below for our other selected contenders. We’ve excluded electric cars from this list, but you can read about our favourites in our top 10 electric cars here.