Petrol Mini Cooper brings 154bhp for £22k

Fourth-generation three-door marries slick design with proven – but reworked – mechanicals
Charlie Martin Autocar
6 February 2024

Mini has lifted the curtain on the final combustion-engined iteration of its three-door hatchback, now designated the Cooper – saying it has prioritised “agile handling, driving pleasure, safety and comfort”.

Taking visual inspiration from the 1959 original, the hatch has been the mainstay of the Mini line-up since BMW relaunched the brand in 2000.

The fourth-generation model is all but identical to the new electric three-door visually but entirely unrelated mechanically.

While the electric car is based on a bespoke EV platform, the ICE car is a heavy update of the current model.

Indeed, it will offer the same two turbocharged petrol engines as the third-generation hatch, although with marked rises in output.

Mini Cooper S petrol side

The 1.5-litre triple in the entry-level Cooper C gains 20bhp for a total of 154bhp, making it 0.4sec quicker from 0-62mph (taking 7.7sec) but 3.5mpg less economical.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the Cooper S, meanwhile, is boosted by 25bhp to 201bhp. Its 0-62mph time remains at 6.6sec, but that is still quicker than the range-topping electric Cooper SE (6.7sec).

Both cars get an automatic gearbox only. Mini previously said it was “99% sure” that the option of a manual wouldn’t return, having said goodbye to stick-shifts with the John Cooper Works 1to6 special.

Inside, the new petrol three-door features a minimalist dashboard centred on the OLED infotainment display.

Mini Cooper S petrol interior

This is claimed by Mini to be the first round OLED touchscreen in a production car, hosting critical information about it (such as road speed and fuel economy) at the top and a menu bar at the bottom.

The screen is also used for the bulk of the climate functions, although usefully buttons remain for the front and rear window demisters.

The gear selector has been relocated from the centre console to a panel below the screen, alongside the handbrake button, turn-key starter, driving mode selector and audio control dial.

Boot space is rated at 210 litres, down a single litre on the current three-door hatch but still 25 litres up on the rival Fiat 500 Hybrid (£16,790).

Mini Cooper S petrol rear quarter

The Cooper C is priced from £22,300 (RRP), on a par with the current entry-level Cooper. The Cooper S benefits from a price cut, falling from £27,555 (RRP) to £26,700.

For reference, the electric Cooper E and Cooper SE are priced from £31,945 and £33,445 (OTR).

Customer deliveries of the new petrol models are due to begin in the spring.

Five-door hatchbacks and a John Cooper Works three-door will follow by the end of the year and a new soft-top Convertible is expected to arrive in 2025.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Advertisement

tuga 6 February 2024
Much, MUCH better looking than the current gen. Curious to see what they manage to do with the 5 door.

