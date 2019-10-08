Top 10 best premium electric cars 2019

It’s a mark of the maturity of electric car technology that there is now a small but very fast-growing market for premium-branded EVs – and that every manufacturer is desperate to be seen to be at the very forefront of it.
Some of them are offering a luxury angle, others a performance bias – and some a bit of other. Some cars within it are big, others not so big. And while some come from established automotive industry powers, others are from more ‘disruptive’ outfits. Whatever you’re looking for, if you’re looking for the longest-legged and least compromised electric cars in the world, this chart is where you’ll find them.
This is where Teslas do battle with Mercedes’ EQs, BMW i cars, Audi E-trons and even new-groove Porsches. As a result of the infancy of this segment, a few of the cars we’ve listed aren’t quite on the market yet but are expected very soon – and where that’s the case, we won’t rank them until we’ve driven them. Whether here or not quite here, however, they are all reasons for the early-adopting EV crowd to get very excited.
Best Premium Electric Cars 2019
1. Porsche Taycan
Porsche has hit the electric car market with exactly the sort of impact you’d hope that an industry powerhouse of its stature might make. The Taycan, a four-door fast grand tourer that’s slightly smaller than the company’s existing Panamera model but is certainly not the lesser car of the two, inspired Editor-at-large Matt Prior to acclaim it as “the best electric car in the world” when he drove it in September – although he counselled readers “not to think that there’s all there is to it.”
Tested in top-of-the-range, 751bhp, near-£140k Turbo S specification, the Taycan impressed us with its deft and well-controlled handling, its super-responsive and urgent performance – but mostly for its clear driver focus, which remains rare to find among electric cars. Surprisingly tight body control (considering it’s a 2.3-tonne car), fine steering response and beautifully tuned controls really distinguish the car’s dynamic character which, claimed Prior, “is enough to make it more enjoyable to drive than any other current four-door Porsche.”
Lovema75
Nice but...
I'm about to make a 1200 mile trip in my ancient Vectra - still unthinkable in the current electric car lineup without wrestling with non working/incompatible/too slow/unavailable charging points.
JX3
ugh
You mix up basic facts. The I-Pace has 292 miles WLTP, more than the Audi. And the claimed 95kWh battery for teh Audi is false advertising, a lot less than that is usable as they have a large cache.
The Merc is 249 miles NEDC so just under 200 miles EPA and some 220 miles WLTP. Model 3 P has 329 miles or so WLTP and you do get over 300 miles, if you don't drive like a maniac.In any case, it's much more efficient than anything else on the list.
Audi, BMW and Mercedes are just harvesting parts from their ICE models and using some primitive first gen EV platform while making no effort to build the car around the powertrain to take advantage of what it offers. The Audi has a 73% larger battery than Model Y base, for slightly less range and cargo space, at almost 2x the starting price.
When you make a top, you got to make a minimal effort to get informed. You don't seem to understand EVs at all and that's not surprising when you don't even know the most basic specs.
5cylinderT
basically all electric cars
basically all electric cars are premium there's hardly any electric car that havent been included.
JMax18
Although one they forgot was the Nissan Leaf, which is surley one of the most premium EVs there is. How do you explain this Autocar? Putting unheard of upstarts in first place when the Leaf obviously is the King?
Ummm..... No, I don't think so
5cylinderT
JMax18 wrote:
I might consider a ZOE they are so upmarket.
xxxx
'All' or 'hardly any'
So basically all electric cars are premium apart from the ones that aren't.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Jasper James
buy combustion whilst u can,
buy combustion whilst u can, forget about electric for a little plssssss
wheelman
Another blatantly JLR biased
Another blatantly JLR biased Autocar article. Putting the iPace in No. 1 slot and quoting the complete rubbish WLTP range in what is well understood by proper journalists to be a car that does not efficiently use its batteries. This is why I stopped subscribing to the magazine. You're meant to be able to gain real insight from editorial, and instead you can never trust a word of what Autocar says nowadays. How much longer must this shame continue?
Lotus Evora 400
JMax18
And the same applies to the Car of the year award, europes best car award, green car of the year award, etc, etc
Everyone is just biased towards JLR, when in actual fact all they produce is rubbish.
You would know even though youve never driven one.
The world is just a pit of misinformation.
xxxx
Doh
"how much longer can this shame continue" until they put the unroad tested £140,000 Porsche at nr1 spot!!!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
