How to charge an electric car

Charging an electric car is more straightforward than you’d think, and it’s getting easier all the time. It still takes a little planning compared to a traditional internal combustion engined machine, particularly on longer journeys, but as the charging network grows and the battery range of cars increases, you're less and less likely to be caught short.
There are three main ways to charge your EV - at home, at work or using a public charging point either at the roadside or a service station. And of course if you run a Tesla, then there’s the firm’s dedicated Supercharger network that encompasses over 800 sites, from motorway services to numerous hotel and shopping centres. Finding any of these chargers is fairly straightforward, with most EVs featuring sat-nav with sites plotted on, plus mobile phone apps such as ZapMap showing you where they are and who runs them.
This last part is important as you’ll need to have an account with the provider (BP Chargemaster, Polar, Ecotricity and Ionity are some of the best known providers), which will require a special card or a payment app on your phone. That said, public charging stations increasingly feature contactless technology, meaning you can pay with an ordinary debit or credit card.
Ultimately, where and when you charge depends on how and where you use the car. However, if an EV fits in with your lifestyle it’s likely that most of your charging will be done at home overnight, with only short top-ups at public charging points when you’re out and about.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
The length of time it takes to charge your car essentially comes down to three things - the size of the car’s battery, the amount of electrical current the car can handle and the speed of the charger. The size and power of the battery pack is expressed in kilowatt hours, or kWh, and the larger the number the bigger the battery, and the longer it’ll take to fully replenish the cells.
Chargers deliver electricity in kilowatts (kW), with anything from 3kW to 150kW possible - the higher the number the quicker the charging rate. Use the most basic charger and even something like a Nissan Leaf with a 40kWh battery will require up to 12 hours for a full charge. By contrast, the latest rapid charging devices, usually found at service stations, can add up to 80 percent of a full charge within half an hour. So which charger is best?
Types of charger
There are essentially three types of charger - slow, fast and rapid. Slow and rapid chargers are usually used in homes or for on-street charging posts, while for a rapid charger you’ll need to visit either a service station or dedicated charging hub, such as the one in Milton Keynes. Some are tethered, meaning that like a petrol pump the cable is attached and you simply plug your car in, while others will require you to use your own cable, which you’ll need to carry around in the car. Here’s a guide to each:
When mentioning 43kW AC rapids, you need to make clear that these are of no use to anyone other than Mk1 Renault Zoes.
Everyone else needs a DC rapid including new Zoes.
Oh and mention Zap Map and A Better Route planner.
Or scotch this article and...
...charge it at home. I've had an electric car for almost a year and haven't needed to charge anywhere other than at home yet.
And yes, Covid, and yes, I've got a driveway. But still, electric cars are not like ICE cars, if you have somewhere to charge at home then you only need the ecotricities of this world very infrequently.
Spot on nicfaz, problem is some people just dont get that fact.
As a recent article in auto car suggested over 90% do exactly that. Will be more when Tesla stop free power from the Model S owners
Exactly, people still think with a petrol mindset, they feel they need to go somewhere to fill up. Waking up to a fully charged, defrosted and warmed car first thing in the morning never gets old.
Its worth noting that rapid charger (50kw and higher) charge rates vary depending on the state of charge of the vehicle when charging begins. Charge speed starts to taper down when the battery is about 60% full and slows more when the car has 80% charge, this is to protect the battery. Thus cars that claim 100kw charging often only reach that rate for a portion of the charging time. In practice its best to use rapid chargers when charge is pretty low, just make sure you dont reach an Ecotricity charger when you are running low as they usually dont work...