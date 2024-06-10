The best cheap electric cars you would actually want to own

‘Cheap electric car’ still feels like a contradiction. In fact, ‘cheap new car’ can often feel like a contradiction. But while electric motoring isn’t coming to the masses overnight, efforts are being made to bring down the costs of electric cars.
Right now, a full-featured EV with a 200-mile range remains out of reach below £20,000, but the bottom of the market is looking a lot healthier than it was only a few years ago, with plenty of genuinely enticing options between £20,000 and £40,000.
You may have spotted our list of the cheapest EVs on sale, which is literally just that. You can buy a Citroën Ami for under £10,000, but you probably don’t want to. Read on to discover our favourite cheap electric cars we would actually recommend if you have up to £40,000 to spend.
Top 10 cheap electric cars
Despite being effectively a Volkswagen ID 3 Sport, Cupra’s take on the electric Golf-sized hatchback has slowly become a firm Autocar favourite. It dominated at the 12-car EV mega-test we held in March, with all judges unanimously giving it the nod for its enticing blend of practicality, driving fun and EV credentials.
It capitalises on its rear-wheel-drive platform in a way that the ID 3 doesn’t, offering nimble, intuitive and subtly throttle-adjustable handling. But what makes the Born special is that it doesn’t sacrifice ride comfort, noise isolation or energy efficiency in the pursuit of being the sporty one. In fact, it’s very good at all of those other things too.
It’s due for a mechanical revision soon that will bring a more powerful and efficient motor and a new multimedia system. The latter is one of the few weak points of the Cupra Born, so it might be worth waiting for the updated model. On the other hand, there are currently some great finance deals available as Cupra tries to shift its stock of pre-update cars. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting a very rounded EV.
Price £34,125 (58kWh) Range 263 miles
Read our Cupra Born review
"Cheap" new car for me would be £15k or less. I bought a used 530d Touring for £25k back in 2021 and it's the most expensive car I've ever owned, yet it costs less than many of these "cheap" small cars.
I've been quoted £26k on a new 25MY Megane-etcech Evolution! Almost 10K discount from equivalent spec launch price! Tempting.....
Combustion cars are massively inefficient. In fact, in real-world use, petrol-powered cars are often only 20% efficient. So 80% of the petrol you put in them doesn't even drive you down the road, it's wasted as heat and friction. When you get home from a long drive and the bonnet of your car is hot and the engine is making cooling-down sounds, those are the signs of wasted energy. It's combustion cars that are too pricey.