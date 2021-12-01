Top 10 best small company cars

BMW 1 Series

There are some out there that haven’t quite come to terms with a front-wheel drive 1 Series, but the truth is that it's a better car for the switch. It’s lost none of its dynamic sparkle (if anything it feels lighter and more alert), yet there’s more space for people and things - it’s a win-win. Unlike rivals there’s no hybrid or plug-in options, but competitive pricing and a range of efficient petrol and diesels help minimize the effect on BiK bills. In the past the diesel-powered 116d would be the fleet favourite, but actually the petrol 118i SE is the most cost effective, and even with a rate of 30% it’ll cost lower rate earners a reasonable £1541 in tax. Not only is it less pricey, it’s better to drive, with a sweeter-spinning engine and fractionally less nose-heavy balance.

Kia Niro

You’re really spoilt for choice when it comes to the Kia Niro, because the family-friendly Korean machine is available in hybrid, plug-in and fully electric guises. While the self-charging model is most affordable for private buyers, the PHEV makes way more sense for business users thanks to a BiK rating of 11% as opposed to 26%. However, if you can make it work, then the pure EV e-Niro is better still, with a 1% BiK value that delivers a tax bill of as little as £66 for lower rate earners (although we’d stump £70 for the well-equipped 2 with the larger 64kWh battery and its 282 miles range). No Niro is a thrill-a-minute to drive, but it’s composed, practical, packed with kit and costs peanuts to run.