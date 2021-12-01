Top 10 best small company cars

The vast majority of company cars aren’t ego-boosting executive saloons or swaggering SUVs, but are instead small family cars. Intended to slip into domestic life as they do the 9 to 5, these machines are versatile enough for most drivers yet financially attractive to fleet managers with a keen eye on the bottom line
Here we’ve gathered together our top 10 small cars (in alphabetical order) that also make great company cars. From all-electric superminis to hard-working hatchbacks with a good dose of driver appeal, these eclectic choices can turn their wheels to everything, all while battering your BiK bills down to the minimum.
Autocar's company car tax calculator shows exactly what you'll pay for every make and model
Previous generations of the Audi A3 were high on style but short on substance, certainly in terms of dynamics. Now in its fourth generation, the latest model is a much more biddable machine, delivering decent agility and poise when the going gets twisty, even if it’s still a bit of a wet-fish when it comes to driver connection. Crucially for company car users, however, it comes in new and improved e-tron plug-in hybrid guise, using the same 201bhp 1.4-litre petrol and electric motor combo you’ll find in the VW Golf and Skoda Octavia. Capable of 41 miles of electric running and rated at just 7% BiK in Sport guise it’ll cost lower rate taxpayers just £475 of their salary.
