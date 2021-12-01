Top 10 best executive company cars

For many years the large executive saloon was the company car holy grail, its blend of size and status telegraphing your successful ascent of the corporate ladder. Yet the arrival of numerous niche models as well as the huge success of the SUV has meant these machines don’t quite have the allure they once did.

However, put your rational business hat on and you’ll find these sober-suited saloons make plenty of sense. They still look the part, plus more often than not they drive well, many of them even boasting that firm favourite of keen drivers, rear-wheel drive. Better still, because they tend to feature lower asking prices and CO2 emissions than their SUV stablemates they’ll save you a bundle in BiK bills. So here in alphabetical order is our top ten executive car picks for company car drivers.

Autocar's company car tax calculator shows exactly what you'll pay for every make and model

Audi A6

A6 50 TFSIe quattro Sport: Like the Volvo, the Audi A6 isn’t the greatest of entertainers, but its blend of hushed refinement, sharp design and an interior dripping in cutting edge tech still gives it plenty of boardroom bragging rights.

As you’d expect it’s the plug-in variants that make the most sense for company car drivers, the TFSIe versions available with either a 2.0-litre four-cylinder or 3.0-litre V6 mated to an electric motor that can carry you for 43 miles in zero emissions mode.

The latter, called the 55 TFSIe, is turbine smooth and delivers 362bhp, but prices start at an eye-watering £73,105. For most, the 295bhp 50 TFSIe makes more sense; it’s as quick as you’ll ever need and nearly as smooth, yet has a much lower price and 11 percent BiK rating.