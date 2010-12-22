Promoted | Your guide to Audi’s TFSI e plug-in hybrid range

Audi’s e-tron models are changing the game for electric cars. With 252 miles of all-electric range, rapid 150kW recharging to 80% in as little as 30 minutes, and 402bhp of punchy quattro all-wheel drive acceleration, Audi’s e-tron SUV and Sportback offer all the style, performance and practicality you need for electrifying journeys – both short <and> long. There’s more to Audi electrification than e-tron, though.

After all, while the long-term future of motoring is electric, that change won’t happen overnight – and plug-in hybrids are the perfect bridge for many drivers. That’s why Audi has developed a large and still-growing range of TFSI e plug-in hybrids, with a line-up that includes the A3, A6, A7, A8, as well as the Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs.

Thanks to Audi’s fast-paced development of its hybrid powertrains, TFSI e models boast large-capacity batteries that deliver even greater range – giving you more miles of zero-emissions, low-cost, all-electric power – while Audi’s latest-generation petrol engines deliver the convenience, flexibility and easy confidence you need for long journeys, along with enhanced fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Whether you’re on city streets, winding A-roads or the motorway, Audi’s intelligent hybrid technology seamlessly transitions between electric and petrol to offer the best blend of hybrid efficiency and performance, while the next-gen electric motors enhance acceleration with a punch of electrically boosted torque.

Equally, the low-cost benefits of home charging, a plethora of tax breaks and congestion and low-emission zone exclusions make plug-in hybrids among the most cost-efficient cars to run on the road today. The result: you can significantly lower your emissions, improve your fuel economy and reduce your running costs in the here and now, even if you’re not quite ready to make the step to full electric.

So, which of Audi’s TFSI e plug-in hybrid models is right for you?

We’ve joined forces with Audi to launch Autocar Electric: bringing you the latest electric car news and analysis, in-depth reviews and lots of help and advice to start you on your electric journey. Click here to discover more.

Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e

The most compact model in Audi’s plug-in hybrid range, the A3 Sportback TFSI e blends 5-door hatchback practicality with city-friendly dimensions, sporty handling, up to 280 litres of versatile boot space, and – now – impressive hybrid efficiency. As a result, it’s just as well-suited for either urban commuting or a weekend away.