Audi A8 L 60 TFSIe 2020 UK review

It might come as something of a surprise, but if we had to pick a car that best demonstrates the virtues of electrification, this might be it.

Why? Well, judged solely on what a luxury limousine needs to deliver, namely supreme refinement and smoothness for the passenger, and low-running costs and low emissions for the owner, the new A8 60 TFSIe is not just simply on a par with its petrol and diesel equivalents, it’s better.

But then again, it should be. Both BMW and Mercedes have had plug-in versions of their respective limos on sale for the past couple of years, giving the engineers at Ingolstadt both something to aim for and also the opportunity to make use of the newest hybrid tech on the market.

That tech includes a 126bhp ‘permanently excited’ electric motor (like a Porsche Taycan) paired to a more conventional 335bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The total combined output of 443bhp is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in some pretty punchy performance. 0-62mph takes just 4.9 seconds (quicker than both the S560e and 745e) and given the run of a German Autobahn it will accelerate up to an electronically-limited 155mph.