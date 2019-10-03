Audi A7 55 TFSIe quattro 2019 review

From behind the driver’s seat, the plug-in hybrid A7 is much like any other: it’s comfortable, stylish and effortlessly cool. Fit and finish is as polished and smooth as you’d expect from an Audi. The car’s key controls are accessed via the twin central touchscreens, which feature haptic feedback to at least ease the usual frustrations of using such devices on the move.

The digital instrument display is really the only place you’ll notice the difference from any other A7, with a range of screens showing energy consumption, electric range and so on available.

But start up the machine, and the differences are quickly made apparent by the smooth arrival of instant power, and the near-silent running of that electric motor. It allows the A7 to make brisk, relaxed progress in a manner that matches well to the car’s cool, calculated manner.

As with the Q5 and Q7, an electric drive meter helps to dish out that electric power almost on-demand at higher speeds, the system using the electric boost to help deliver instant power at speed. That adds performance at higher speeds, although the A7 Sportback remains more of a cool Grand Tourer than a truly sporting drive.

Haptic feedback is also delivered through the throttle pedal to help you manage the electric boost best, from requiring you to increase your effort to ‘kick’ through a small step to engage the engine at lower speeds, to buzzes encouraging you to lift off and coast approaching reduced speed limits or slow approaching vehicles.

While this plug-in A7 might have a new powertrain, the chassis is unchanged, as is its failure to totally engage a driver, or to offer the calibre of ride quality that the buyer of a four-door coupe would likely expect. Unfortunately, that latter issue does slightly disrupt the calm pleasure of cruising in the A7 on pure electric power.