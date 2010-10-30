‘Audi is in my blood’ - Autocar readers share their Audi stories and electric e-tron driving impressions

Earlier this year, 40 Autocar readers stepped into the world of Audi like never before. At Vorsprung durch Technik Live, a VIP event in Nottinghamshire, the day sparked with excitement as guests explored the brand’s past, present, and electric future – from legendary classics like the original quattro to the mind-bending fully electric RS e-tron GT.

The atmosphere was electric – literally. After getting up close and personal with the likes of the original NSU Ro 80, Audi RS 2 and first-gen Audi R8, guests got the chance to experience the latest in cutting-edge EV technology and spoke directly with Audi experts and Autocar’s own journalists. Every moment brought Vorsprung durch Technik to life in 2025: progress through innovation, engineering excellence, and design that inspires.

Throughout the day, we made our way around the event space and spoke to readers about their personal Audi stories, what the brand and it philosophy mean to them, and their impressions of driving Audi's all-electric e-tron lineup: the Q6 e-tron, Q4 e-tron, A6 e-tron Avant and RS e-tron GT.

Personal Audi stories

For us enthusiasts, cars are far more than just a mode of transport. In many cases, cars from our past represent core life experiences and hold cherished memories – from family holidays and road trips with friends to driving to the first day of a new job and finally getting that sense of true freedom.

For many of our guests at Vorsprung durch Technik Live, Audis have long been an intrinsic part of their lives.

Michael Parker: “My great uncle used to be one of the mechanics for the Group B Audi quattro back in the 1980s, so Audi is sort of in my blood in a weird way. Coming here today feels like going back to those roots.”

Tiago Pereira: “I grew up in Portugal and my dad was one of those guys who would stand by the side of the road when the S1 quattro came flying past in the rallies. Since then, I’ve always been attracted to the angular designs of Audi. This is the first time I’ve seen an RS2 in real life, and it looks even better than I thought.”

Gareth Newsome: “I got into Audis at seven years old when an Audi quattro overtook me and my dad. As I got older I started helping out at an Audi garage at weekends and after school, then I got an apprenticeship and worked there for many years. So yeah, I’m pretty Audi mad.”