Watch | Vorsprung durch Technik Live: Celebrating Audi's past, present and future
Watch | Vorsprung durch Technik Live: Celebrating Audi’s past, present and future

We invited 40 Autocar readers for a day of pure Audi indulgence – this is how it unfolded

3 mins read
20 October 2025

Every car maker has a slogan, but few are as enduring as Audi’s Vorsprung durch Technik. First coined more than 50 years ago, it has become far more than just a catchy marketing line – it’s the philosophy that has driven every model, idea and innovation from the Four Rings ever since.

To learn more about just how intrinsic those three words are to Audi’s DNA, we’ve been on a year of Vorsprung durch Technik exploration. Back in February, we travelled to Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt to speak with some of the brand’s top designers and engineers to find out what Audi’s iconic mantra means to them on a more personal level.

Last month, we drove the new Audi A6 Avant e-tron more than 600 miles from London to the Scottish Highlands to discover how its advancements in performance, in-car tech and aerodynamics have been influenced by Audi’s relentless pursuit of progress (which you’ll soon be able to read about here.)

And back in May, we invited 40 lucky Autocar readers to a VIP event in the heart of Nottinghamshire for an immersive day of pure Audi indulgence: Vorsprung durch Technik Live. Hosted by experts from Audi and Autocar’s own journalists, the day gave readers the opportunity to experience the past, present and future of Audi like never before. Watch the video below to see how the day unfolded.

A journey through Audi history

The day was split into four immersive sessions, each giving guests a new perspective on Audi’s rich story.

Things began with a deep dive into the brand’s entire 126-year history and the origins of Vorsprung durch Technik. The session explored how this unique philosophy has guided the German marque’s innovations throughout the years, from the birth of the world-beating quattro system and rapid advancements in aerodynamic design, to next-generation headlight technology and Audi’s new range of all-electric e-tron models.

Hands-on with Audi legends

Next, guests were given the rare opportunity to get up close and personal with some of Audi’s most legendary models, including the NSU Ro80 – the car that kickstarted the Vorsprung durch Technik era – the original 1980 quattro, the RS2, the A2, the first-gen TT, the R8 and Audi’s first all-electric car, the e-tron.

Each car brought unique innovations and helped shape Audi’s reputation for progress. One reader said: “It’s amazing how you can go all the way from rotary to five-pot to electric and still keep a lineage. Always innovating and keeping true to themselves – I think that’s quite cool.”

Autocar Q&A

After lunch, guests got stuck into a panel discussion hosted by Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw, deputy road tester Richard Lane, and deputy editor Felix Page.

Together, they shared their own perspectives on Audi’s journey, its motorsport pedigree, their favourite models to sport the four-ring motif, and what Vorsprung durch Technik means in a rapidly changing automotive world.

Richard summed up the mood perfectly: “I’ve got a lot of love for the Audi brand and the people involved with it.”

Driving the future: Audi’s electric e-tron family

The day concluded with a session that shone the spotlight firmly on the future. Guests got behind the wheel of Audi’s latest all-electric models: the A6 Avant e-tron, Q4 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and the exhilarating RS e-tron GT – the most powerful car Audi has ever created.

Seamlessly blending smooth refinement and comfort with Audi’s distinctive pulse-raising performance, readers experienced first-hand how Vorsprung durch Technik is being reimagined for the electric era. Of the RS e-tron GT, one reader said: “This is hands down the best car I’ve ever driven.” High praise indeed.

For the 40 Autocar readers who attended, Vorsprung durch Technik Live was more than an event – it was an immersive celebration of everything Audi stands for, past, present and future. From heritage icons to cutting-edge EVs, the day brought the philosophy of progress through technology to life in a way that few outside the design studios and R&D workshops of Ingolstadt have ever seen.

