The ultimate MINI Electric road-trip: south-west England

The MINI Electric is a multi-talented all-electric hatchback that’s perfect for long weekends away, offering iconic standout style, a comfy tech-packed interior, fizzy go-kart like-handling, up to 145 miles of range, and rapid recharging that can get you from 0-80% in as little as 36 minutes. All combined, it means you can pack in even more adventure.

We asked three real MINI Electric drivers – Iola, Monwar and Misty – to tell us why they love the car. They’ve picked their favourite MINI Electric features and top tips for using the car every day. We’ve even explained how the MINI Electric busts the most common driving myths. But we also wanted to offer some extra MINI Electric inspiration.

That’s why we’ve created three itineraries for dream MINI Electric getaways. You can read our tips for the Scottish borders and the Cotswolds elsewhere. But here’s our five-day plan for south-west England – blending contemporary art, prehistoric marvels, a night under the stars, delicious organically-sourced food in Dartmoor, and a matinee performance by the sea. At every step of the way, the MINI Electric makes it easy. So, let’s start the journey.

Thursday: Maritime history meets contemporary art

Our long weekend begins in the famous maritime city of Bristol and the magnificent SS Great Britain. Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s great ocean liner is now a hugely popular living museum and a testament to British engineering. Fitting, then, that the MINI Electric’s dazzling Union Jack rear lights and iconic styling also tip the hat to another marvel of British ingenuity: the original MINI.

Tracing its history back to the Stone Age, the city of Bristol is home to an eclectic mix of architectural styles, and has become a cultural hub of the south-west. Use MINI eDRIVE services to locate one of the city’s many destination chargers, before heading to the Spike Island International Centre of Contemporary Art to immerse yourself in Bristol’s weird and wonderful artistic community.