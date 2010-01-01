BACK TO ALL NEWS
Meet the all-electric MINI range

With the all-electric Cooper, Aceman and Countryman, MINI now offers a lineup of exciting battery-powered models that brings the iconic MINI experience to families of all shapes and sizes.

1 January 2010

For a long time, the name MINI conjured up a very specific image. A cheeky little maverick that redefined fun practical motoring for the masses. Skip to today, and the iconic MINI brand still exudes those same trademark values of technical innovation, grin-worthy handling, and well-thought-out practicality. Except now, that enticing MINI package comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, so there’s now a MINI for everyone. Better still that MINI family is available with the punchy performance and generous range of MINI’s new electric powertrains. 

 

That new lineup of EVs kicks off with the all-electric MINI Cooper, a car that blends the stand-out styling and entertaining driving experience that the classic Mini is famous for, with a pure-EV drivetrain that offers an official WLTP battery range of up to 250 miles and the sort of performance that can’t fail to make you grin.

 

Next up in the all-electric MINI range is the Aceman – a car that blends that classic MINI feel with the extra space and practicality that appeals to families. The Aceman truly is a MINI for the modern age, because it offers a combination of the crossover styling that people love, a cutting-edge interior crammed full of luxury and safety technology, and of course, the all-important smiles-per-mile driving experience.

 

And the fun factor remains undiluted in the all-electric MINI Countryman, a car that offers everything you know and love about MINI, with the space, flexibility and sheer technology that growing families demand.

 

All-electric MINI Cooper

MINIs have always excelled in city settings, where compact dimensions and whipcrack responses have endowed the brand’s cars with a nimbleness and effervescence unseen anywhere else. And that verve is present and correct in the all-electric MINI Cooper. It’s designed from the ground up to be an electric car first and foremost, which means it has been fashioned without compromise.

 

No matter which version you choose, performance is zingy. Entry-level Cooper E models cover the 0-62mph sprint in just 7.3 seconds, and the more powerful Cooper SE takes just 6.7 seconds, while the Cooper JCW does the same dash in 5.9 seconds. And the responses of the electric motors are instant, enhancing the sense of get-up-and-go. As What Car? says: “The SE surges forwards when you put your foot down, and both versions of the Cooper Electric play sound effects as you accelerate.

You can go for a long time, too, because the Cooper E has an official WLTP battery range of 186 miles, while Cooper SE models can travel 247 miles on a charge, and JCW cars can do 250 miles.

 

The all-electric MINI Cooper has greater space between its front and rear axles than any model before, and those axles are wider, too. This translates into a low-slung appearance, with minimal overhangs at either end, and the sort of interior space that would have represented wishful thinking in any previous iteration of MINI.

Simplicity has long been a watchword for MINI interiors, and that remains the case with the latest all-electric MINI Cooper. As What Car? says: “The design is modern but takes inspiration from the 1959 original.” 

 

The cabin has been pared back to remove visual ‘noise’ and therefore confusion, with ease of use front and centre. Most controls have been contained within a large circular touchscreen, which also displays important driving information including battery state of charge, remaining range and speed. The high-definition OLED screen also houses the navigation and audio systems, and responds instantly to your touch. There’s also a MINI Toggle Bar – a stylish nod to the toggle switches of the classic Mini – which give you some useful physical controls for features such as volume, gear selector and MINI Experience modes.  

 

However, if you choose any model with the optional Level 1 pack, then it comes as standard with a head-up display that rises silently from the dashboard ahead of you, and offers all the information you need, directly in your eyeline.

There’s lots of tech that’s hidden away, too, but which is there to keep you calm and safe, such as the optional camera and radar-based Driving Assistant, and the Parking Assistant. The car also features numerous warning systems, including blind spot detection, lane-departure warning, front collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

And you can even keep an eye on your all-electric MINI Cooper when you’re nowhere near it, thanks to the MINI App. You can use this to check your battery state of charge, activate the air con, program the sat-nav from your sofa, and even find your MINI in a crowded car park.

All-electric MINI Aceman

The new MINI Aceman is the Goldilocks of the brand’s all-electric range, because it’s neither too big nor too small. It’s the perfect size for modern family life, especially if you’ve loved your electric MINI Cooper three-door but require a bit more space for new additions to the family.

 

The MINI Aceman is the ideal choice in this scenario. It offers more room for both people and the stuff they bring along with them, such as pushchairs, child seats and sporting equipment, and just makes life easier by providing the flexibility and usability of five doors.

 

What Car?’s testers say: “There’s plenty of head and leg room for two 6ft occupants up front”, which means you don’t have to sacrifice comfort as your brood expands. Better still, back-seat occupants haven’t been forgotten: “There’s enough space for a six-footer to sit without burying their head into the roof.”

 

Infotainment needs are taken care of using the large centrally mounted circular OLED touchscreen, which is a nod to the classic Mini of the 1960s. Its HD graphics are crisp to look at, and it activates the instant your finger touches the screen.

 

MINI has taken care to choose premium materials for the Aceman, so the dashboard is covered in a recycled knitted material that looks modern. The steering wheel is also covered in a vegan-friendly material called Vescin, which feels like leather.

Mind you, you won’t have too much time to admire the interior, because charging times are brief. As What Car? notes: “The Aceman SE has a maximum charging speed of 95kW from a CCS charging point. That means a 10-80% top-up will take around half an hour in ideal conditions.”

 

Indeed, all models take around the same amount of time to recharge, so you’ll only have time for a quick cuppa before it’s time to hit the road again.

 

And given that the MINI Aceman is aimed at families, it’s brilliant that it’s filled with technology to keep everyone happy and safe. That tech includes a voice-activated digital assistant that lets you use your voice to control a range of interior functions, plus a whole suite of safety systems designed to keep you out of harm’s way.

 

All-electric MINI Countryman

The all-electric MINI Countryman is the largest vehicle that MINI has ever made. It opens up the brand to those who need lots of space and general usability, but also want the traditional MINI driving excitement.

 

MINI has put the Countryman’s larger dimensions to good use, with lots of interior room. What Car? says: “Whether they’re sitting up front or in the rear seats, the car’s high roof gives even the tallest of occupants plenty of head room. There’s also plenty of leg room for a 6ft passenger sitting behind someone of equal height.” The reclining rear-seat backrest also enhances passenger comfort.

 

There’s ample space for luggage thanks to the 460-litre boot, which even offers an out-of-the-way storage area for the charging cable. Such space gives you the ability to load up in a hurry, without having to pack with the skills of a Tetris champion. Better still, fold the 40:20:40-split rear seats, and that already-large boot capacity increases to a cavernous 1450 litres – enough to transport those occasional unexpectedly bulky items that come with family life. 

There are two electric Countryman models available, one with a single 204hp electric motor that also generates 250Nm of torque, and one with two electric motors, which produce a combined 313hp and 494Nm. As you’d expect, putting your foot down will elicit a giggle from you and your passengers, because the 204hp model covers the 0-62mph dash in just 8.6 seconds, while the more powerful version cuts this to 5.6 seconds. The car’s naturally low centre of gravity and quick steering also combine to give the all-electric Countryman the suitably sporty reflexes that drivers have come to expect from the MINI badge.

 

The charging process is equally speedy, because all versions of the electric Countryman can accept charge at the rate of up to 130kW, which means a 10-80% charge takes just 29 minutes at a rapid public chargepoint. Even a full charge at home takes just 6 hours and 30 minutes on an 11kW charger.

Standard features are plentiful, with niceties such as alloy wheels, LED headlights, two-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, keyless start and cruise control fitted as standard to all models. Safety equipment is comprehensive, too, with every all-electric Countryman having automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and an emergency call function (e-Call).

And you’re never alone in your Countryman, even when there’s no one else there. That’s because every Countryman is fitted with the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant. All you need to do is press the ‘talk’ button – or say ‘Hey MINI’ – and the system will let you change the cabin temperature, tune to a different radio station, set a navigation route, and tell you about the weather on the way.

So there you have it. MINI by name, but maxi by nature. The new all-electric MINI range truly offers something for everyone. No matter what stage you’re at in life, there’s a model for you, whether you need loads of space for family duties and holidays, or if you’re enjoying the single life in the city. Every model is imbued with the sheer driving enjoyment that lies at the heart of the MINI brand. Long ranges and short charging times merely enhance the experience.

And the icing on the cake is that each and every MINI is filled with the sort of safety, luxury and communication tech that we all demand in the modern motoring world. An all-electric MINI range that pays homage to its history, but which is looking to the future.

 

