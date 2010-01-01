Meet the all-electric MINI range

For a long time, the name MINI conjured up a very specific image. A cheeky little maverick that redefined fun practical motoring for the masses. Skip to today, and the iconic MINI brand still exudes those same trademark values of technical innovation, grin-worthy handling, and well-thought-out practicality. Except now, that enticing MINI package comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, so there’s now a MINI for everyone. Better still that MINI family is available with the punchy performance and generous range of MINI’s new electric powertrains.

That new lineup of EVs kicks off with the all-electric MINI Cooper, a car that blends the stand-out styling and entertaining driving experience that the classic Mini is famous for, with a pure-EV drivetrain that offers an official WLTP battery range of up to 250 miles and the sort of performance that can’t fail to make you grin.

Next up in the all-electric MINI range is the Aceman – a car that blends that classic MINI feel with the extra space and practicality that appeals to families. The Aceman truly is a MINI for the modern age, because it offers a combination of the crossover styling that people love, a cutting-edge interior crammed full of luxury and safety technology, and of course, the all-important smiles-per-mile driving experience.

And the fun factor remains undiluted in the all-electric MINI Countryman, a car that offers everything you know and love about MINI, with the space, flexibility and sheer technology that growing families demand.

All-electric MINI Cooper

MINIs have always excelled in city settings, where compact dimensions and whipcrack responses have endowed the brand’s cars with a nimbleness and effervescence unseen anywhere else. And that verve is present and correct in the all-electric MINI Cooper. It’s designed from the ground up to be an electric car first and foremost, which means it has been fashioned without compromise.

No matter which version you choose, performance is zingy. Entry-level Cooper E models cover the 0-62mph sprint in just 7.3 seconds, and the more powerful Cooper SE takes just 6.7 seconds, while the Cooper JCW does the same dash in 5.9 seconds. And the responses of the electric motors are instant, enhancing the sense of get-up-and-go. As What Car? says: “The SE surges forwards when you put your foot down, and both versions of the Cooper Electric play sound effects as you accelerate.