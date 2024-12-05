All-electric MINI Countryman: why it’s better than ever

The MINI Countryman has quickly become a cornerstone of the modern MINI range. Defying the convention that all MINIs have to be MINI small to be MINI fun, the MINI Countryman packs a lot of extra MINI thinking and MINI character into its family-friendly SUV form. And now it’s available as a new all-electric MINI Countryman.

Boasting robust rugged SUV style, comfortable seating for five, and between 460 litres and 1450 litres of luggage space, the all-electric MINI Countryman SUV also comes with a choice of two powertrains – delivering up to 287 miles of range, or giving you the option of MINI’s advanced ALL4 all-wheel drive system to let you take your next MINI adventure even further off the beaten track.

As you’d expect, there’s a lot more to the all-electric MINI Countryman that makes it more than just the big brother of the electric MINI range. So, here are our eight reasons why the MINI Countryman could be the right all-electric SUV for you.

Explore the latest offers for the new all-electric MINI Countryman

#1 Space without compromise

First, let’s get back to the main reason why the new all-electric MINI Countryman is most likely to be sitting at the top of your EV shortlist: SUV-style space.

Measuring 4445mm long, 2069mm wide and 1635mm high, with an elevated ride-height of 202mm ground clearance, the all-electric MINI Countryman is the biggest and most capable model in MINI’s line-up – letting you take every adventure to the next level with more space for more people and more luggage.

The all-electric MINI Countryman isn’t only bigger on the outside. Using all the benefits of its electric-focused platform, MINI’s designers have been able to push the wheels out to the corners of the car – creating short overhangs, a shorter bonnet and an extended wheelbase that generates more space inside.

In the all-electric MINI Countryman’s boot, there’s up to 460 litres of luggage volume as standard, but the adaptable 40:20:40-split rear passenger seats make it incredibly easy to blend more space for passengers with more space for more (or longer) stuff.