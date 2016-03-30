The ultimate MINI Electric road-trip: the Cotswolds

Boasting unmistakably iconic looks, a stylish and cosseting tech-filled interior, renowned MINI handling, up to 145 miles of range, and rapid recharging from 0-80% in just 36 minutes, the MINI Electric is the perfect all-electric all-rounder for long weekends away.

We’ve asked three MINI Electric drivers – Misty, Monwar and Iola – to tell us why they love the car. They’ve offered top tips for using it every day and picked their favourite MINI Electric features. We’ve even explained how the MINI Electric busts the most common driving myths. But, you can never have enough MINI Electric inspiration.

That’s why we’ve pulled together three dream road trips for amazing MINI Electric getaways. You can read our suggestions for the glorious south-west of England and the serene Scottish Borders elsewhere, but here’s our four-day itinerary for the Cotswolds – blending picturesque villages, five-star food, epic driving roads, and the best cream tea you’ve ever had. So, pack your bags and get on the road.

Want to try the MINI Electric yourself? Take a 24-hour test drive

Thursday: 16th century meets 21st century

The five counties of the Cotswolds combine to create one of the UK’s largest and most outstanding areas of natural beauty. So, how better to explore its rolling hills and meadows, and the wealth of charming villages with their distinctive Cotswolds yellow-brick architecture, than in a car that perfectly embodies both iconic British style and sustainable low-impact living – the MINI Electric.

With up to 145 miles of range (WLTP), fast recharging that can top you up from 0% to 80% in as little as 36 minutes, and compact dimensions that let you explore those hard-to-reach spots that many might miss, the MINI Electric is the perfect partner for discovering even more of the Cotswold’s many charms/delights.

Our long weekend starts in Cirencester, the ‘Capital of the Costwolds’. Much like the MINI Electric – a revered British icon, updated with the latest driving technology – Cirencester blends traditional heritage with modern style and sophistication. Its tight, twisty streets are no problem for the optimally sized MINI Electric, which is perfectly compact on the outside and comfortably spacious on the inside.