All-electric MINI Countryman: 7 reasons it’s the perfect family car

Finding the perfect family car is far from easy. You want something that’s brilliantly practical, whether tackling the school run or loading up for a weekend of adventure. But it shouldn’t be dull. You want something that’ll keep you and your loved ones safe. But it should deliver enough fun to put a smile on your face. And is it too much to ask that it looks the part?

A tough brief, but on paper, the all-electric MINI Countryman looks like a good fit. This latest Countryman is a fair bit bigger than its predecessor – which means a useful leap in interior space and practicality. It’s not just about size, though. There’s the eye-catching looks, the plush-yet-minimalist interior, and a raft of incredibly useful technology features. It’s a car that’s brimming with character and everyday usability, while still offering a sense of occasion.

So can the all-electric MINI Countryman stake a claim to being the perfect family car? We think it can. Here are seven reasons why:

#1 Space for the whole family

First things first. A perfect family car needs enough room for… well, a family – dogs included of course. Plus it needs to carry all the bits and pieces that come with family life – whether that’s suitcases for a memory-making holiday, camping gear for a family adventure, or the plethora of school bags and sports gear for the weekday school dash.

To that end, this latest Countryman is MINI’s biggest car yet. It comes with an accommodating 460-litre boot, eliminating the need for high-pressure packing tetris when you’re desperate to get on the road. Drop the flexible 40:20:40 rear seats, and that luggage space increases to a cavernous 1450 litres – giving you a truly versatile load-carrying machine. There’s even a handy compartment in the boot floor, where you can store items such as the charging cable.

That theme of space carries over to the interior, too. Thanks to the Countryman’s electric-focused platform, its designers have been able to employ some clever trickery.. Placing the wheels closer to the corners of the car has enabled them to further increase interior space. Combined with the Countryman’s high roof, passengers enjoy more head and leg room, and almost 3cm extra shoulder and elbow room. Which should keep bickering in the back to a minimum. Hopefully.

There is an abundance of useful storage cubbies, too. And the absence of a gear stick means there’s room for larger cup holders and an additional storage compartment in the centre console. Perfect for stashing snacks on a long journey.