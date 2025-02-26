The must-have modern classics to buy now before prices rise

But if the expression is good enough for Penguin Publishing, frankly it’s good enough for us.

In years gone by, the word 'classic' conjured images of old boys in MGBs, en route to the Dog and Duck’s annual autojumble. Modern car mags and websites stuck well clear of the word.

At the same time, classic car publications were keen to not alienate their audiences with cars whose readers might think were better suited to a McDonald’s car park.

But today electric cars, clean air zones and speed cameras are battering enthusiasts at either end of the car Venn diagram into the eventual intersection: the modern classic.