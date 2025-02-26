The must-have modern classics to buy now before prices rise

- Slide of
The term 'modern classic' may well be an oxymoron. And to the uninitiated, even the best modern classic car could be mistaken for just another piece of street furniture.
But if the expression is good enough for Penguin Publishing, frankly it’s good enough for us.
In years gone by, the word 'classic' conjured images of old boys in MGBs, en route to the Dog and Duck’s annual autojumble. Modern car mags and websites stuck well clear of the word.
At the same time, classic car publications were keen to not alienate their audiences with cars whose readers might think were better suited to a McDonald’s car park.
But today electric cars, clean air zones and speed cameras are battering enthusiasts at either end of the car Venn diagram into the eventual intersection: the modern classic.
What are modern classic cars?
Like with the aforementioned book series, modern classic cars are game-changing in their own right, and the specifics about age are purposefully vague.
Ed Callow from online auction platform Collecting Cars told us: “I think at their core, modern classics are the ‘democratised’ part of the collector car market. It’s not easy to pinpoint specific start and end years for the modern classic era, but what we tend to mean is vehicles produced in the 1980s, 1990s, and very early 2000s – from the modern period of car design and construction."
For the purpose of this list, we've kept it to cars from after 2000.
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 2003-2010, £2500-£10,000
Since we’re talking oxymorons, here’s a four-door coupé. The sleek body of this E-Class-based tourer was unlike anything else on the road at the time, yet it held true to the values of prestige and quality that defined its Mercedes range-mates.
All versions have rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Air suspension was an option and standard equipment included part-leather trim, electrically powered front seats, climate control, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors.
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 2003-2010, £2500-£10,000
Today, like many other ageing luxobarges, Mk1 CLSs are cheap, and that means you have to look out for a few potential pitfalls. The main issues are the balancer shafts on early petrols (one dedicated owner told us they would steer clear of early models entirely), gearbox speed sensors and the inlet port shut-off motors on diesels.
PORSCHE CAYMAN 2005-2012, £7500-£30,000
The 987-generation Cayman is on many an enthusiast’s wish list – and for good reason. Here’s a modern flat-six Porsche coupé that has its engine in a sensible place, meaning you can take liberties that you just can’t in a 911 of the same vintage.
The precise six-speed manual brings all the delights of an analogue driving experience, especially when teamed with well-weighted pedals. Sure, the PDK auto lets you tap the full potential of the car’s performance with lightning-fast shifts, but you also have to deal with the tricky little shift buttons on the steering wheel.
PORSCHE CAYMAN 2005-2012, £7500-£30,000
The 321bhp 3.4-litre S launched the line-up, but a base 245bhp 2.7-litre model was soon introduced. It’s the former we would recommend, simply on a value-for-money basis.
Can a Cayman be a low-cost Porsche? Pull the other one. There’s no such thing. Porsche has a two-year service schedule, but experts recommend an annual check-up. New brake discs and pads cost around £2300.
Honda Integra Type R 2001-2006, £7500-£25,000
The DC5 isn’t as good to drive as its predecessor, but I reckon it made up for it in looks. The K20A four-pot engine is a stunning bit of kit too, revving out to 8500rpm with a hornet-like rasp.
Honda Integra Type R 2001-2006, £7500-£25,000
Space for a double-DIN head unit means you can modernise it with Apple CarPlay, which is a boon for day to-day drudgery.
FORD FIESTA ST 2008-2017, £4000-£10,000
Fast Fords have delighted and titillated generations of fun-loving drivers, and today the sixth-generation Fiesta may well just be the best-value example of the breed.
It’s powered by an excitable 1.6-litre turbo four with 179bhp or 197bhp. Its steering is near-telepathic, its chassis has amazing balance and the shift of its six-speed manual gearbox is exemplary.
FORD FIESTA ST 2008-2017, £4000-£10,000
The big thing to keep in mind is that many of these cars will have been modified, with varying levels of sympathy. And you need to listen and feel for shudders when changing gear, which might be because of worn synchro rings, caused by a swap from a dualmass flywheel to a single-mass one.
JAGUAR XK 2005-2014, £5000-£30,000
A British V8 coupé with an aluminium monocoque, wood and leather. Mmm. Ian Callum’s magnum opus has served its time in the golf club car park and is now stepping into more attainable territory.
Pre-facelift models used the same 300bhp 4.2-litre V8 as the preceding XK8, whereas facelift cars upped the ante with a 380bhp 5.0-litre unit. There were supercharged R versions of both, with 420bhp and 503bhp, which make a hell of a noise, and then there was the XKR-S, ramping up output to 542bhp.
JAGUAR XK 2005-2014, £5000-£30,000
The facelift is worth it, because the newer engine is smoother and keener to rev. Best of all, the XK is pretty impressive as a daily. The rear seats obviously aren’t stellar, but even sixfooters can get comfy up front, and it’s reasonably frugal, all things considered.
MAZDA MX-5 2005-2015, £1500-£10,000
Historically, this has been the least-loved version of one of the best-loved cars. It didn’t quite capture the imagination like the first two. It seemed, if anything, slightly too refined. Perceptions change, though, and the NC is fast becoming a sensible buy, largely due to being less prone to rusting than its predecessors.
- Slide of
MAZDA MX-5 2005-2015, £1500-£10,000
There are two engines to choose from: a 125bhp 1.8-litre or a 158bhp 2.0-litre, which usefully comes with a limited-slip differential and a six rather than a five-speed manual. The latter is a bit more money, but you would, wouldn’t you?
The steering is precise and communicative, the chassis fluid, the ride comfortable, the engine bulletproof, the face smiley. There’s not a lot to worry about.
RENAULT MEGANE RS 2004-2009, £4000-£10,000
Renault’s performance arm never got the naming strategy of its hot hatches quite right, but that isn’t so troublesome with the second Mégane, because you will know it as the one with the big bum.
RENAULT MEGANE RS 2004-2009, £4000-£10,000
The RS was launched to mixed reviews, before Renault saw fit to improve the steering for the Trophy, which was limited to 160 cars. We wouldn’t recommend one, as they command a premium, but we would opt for a Cup model, because these had largely the same upgrades but weren’t restricted in build numbers and are now cheaper as a result.
PORSCHE 911 1997-2006, £10,000-£70,000
The fifth-generation 911 is hugely significant, and not without its controversies, with some diehard fans still harbouring resentment at Porsche’s switch from air to water cooling for its halo car’s flat six. Fortunately, this has resulted in prices remaining realistic.
At launch, the 996 came in coupé form only, powered by a 3.4-litre flat six producing 292bhp and with a choice of six-speed manual or five speed Tiptronic automatic gearboxes.
PORSCHE 911 1997-2006, £10,000-£70,000
It was followed by a trio of high-performance models with ‘Mezger’ engines: first out was the 355bhp GT3, then came the 408bhp Turbo. Topping them off was the 456bhp GT2.
A 2002 facelift retired the 3.4 for a 312bhp 3.6 with variable valve timing. The ‘fried egg’ headlights were also dropped in favour of a fresher ‘teardrop’ look.
Big-boy cars have big-boy problems, though. You may have read stories about rear main seal issues, cracked cylinder heads, intermediate shaft bearing failures and split cylinder liners. Most cars will have been sorted, but you should still approach with caution.
LOTUS ELISE 2001-2011, £10,000-£50,000
Yes, the Series 2 cars. These are getting on for the same money as Series 1s now, and while to some eyes they don’t look quite as cool or as sweet as the earlier models, they do bring one massive improvement: the engine.
LOTUS ELISE 2001-2011, £10,000-£50,000
Early Elise apologists will tell you their Rover K-series engine has been to the moon and back without needing a head gasket replacement, and it’s certainly a suitably peppy motor, but the well-documented cooling issues make the Series 1 a less attractive daily driver proposition. Mind you, the K-series stuck around for a few years in the Series 2, only being fully replaced by Toyota’s lovely 1.8-litre ZZ-GE in 2004, so aim for a later model.
Land Rover Discovery 2004-2009, £2000-£12,000
Faintly sickening that you could call a Disco 3 a modern classic according to this criteria, but here we are. It can accommodate an entire bungalow, will follow a Defender anywhere and still looks fresh even 20 years later.
Land Rover Discovery 2004-2009, £2000-£12,000
Nearly all of them had a Ford diesel V6, but I knew someone with a manual petrol V8, which was hilariously good fun – right up until the first fuel stop.
BMW Z4 M COUPE 2006-2008, £15,000-£35,000
Incredibly, you really can get a Chris Bangle-designed, Porsche Cayman baiting, straight-six-engined, rear driven BMW coupé for the same price as a new Fiat Panda.
BMW Z4 M COUPE 2006-2008, £15,000-£35,000
The first generation of the Z4 roadster was in production for five years, but BMW only got round to making 4581 examples of this solid ceilinged, high-performance version.
That S54 engine is largely bombproof, but the valve clearances need checking every second service, which will probably set you back more than £1000.
TVR TUSCAN 1999-2006, £15,000-£60,000
TVR touted the hard-topped Tuscan, with its surprisingly large boot, as its most usable creation to date. And it was – when it worked. The straight-six (stylised Speed Six) engine was designed by Al Melling (who also ran a women’s fashion label and helped design Formula 1 engines) and built by TVR.
TVR TUSCAN 1999-2006, £15,000-£60,000
You will struggle to find one in original condition. Most have been upgraded and are probably running either a rebuilt or refurbished engine and transmission, along with uprated brakes, suspension and ancillaries.
How it’s been maintained and who has done what are all you should care about, though. All parts are available and everything is repairable.
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2005-2018, £20,000-£40,000
Vantages have always been fairly brash and brutish affairs, and this one held true to that tradition but wrapped that raunchiness in a prettier, smaller and more slender shell. It still came with a meaty and free-revving V8, though – initially 4.3 litres in size, then upgraded to 4.7 litres in 2008.
ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2005-2018, £20,000-£40,000
There are a few upgrades to keep an eye out for, the most desirable coming courtesy of Prodrive. Generally the engines are solid, but they need to have been maintained on time.
Vauxhall Astra GTC 2011-2018, £1000-£18,000
If this family hatchback-derived coupé hadn’t been lumbered with a humdrum badge, we would all be lusting after it for those looks alone.
Vauxhall Astra GTC 2011-2018, £1000-£18,000
Conversely, this means you can now get a 276bhp hot version for £6000. And even in the normal GTC we found an “impressively sophisticated chassis, significant grip and stability and uncorrupted steering”. There are no common scary issues, so just find one with a full, clean history.
CITROEN C6 2005-2012, £3000-£10,000
Old-school Citroën sensibilities met a stylish interior and modern drivetrains in a refreshing, left-field alternative to the BMW 7 Series.
Despite the C6 being on sale in the UK for seven years, fewer than 1000 found homes. Those who did take the plunge, though, were rewarded with a soft and pillowy ride, courtesy of self-levelling hydropneumatic suspension.
CITROEN C6 2005-2012, £3000-£10,000
The Jaguar-engined V6 HDi is the one to go for – which is lucky, because you will struggle to find a V6 petrol or four-cylinder diesel.
RANGE ROVER 2001-2012, £2000-£10,000
The L322 era of the Range Rover is cheap enough to be genuinely classless, being equally at home in the city as serving as a family runaround or a farm truck.
It was expensive when new, though, of course, with the firepower to back up such loftiness. From the off, BMW supplied a 281bhp 4.4-litre V8 petrol and a 174bhp 3.0-litre diesel, and in 2009 we got a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 for a faintly ridiculous 6.0sec 0-60mph time. Economy? Never heard of it.
RANGE ROVER 2001-2012, £2000-£10,000
Today, the alluring aspects of the L322 are as strong as ever. The Mercedes S-Class-like ride, fantastic visibility and ace off-road ability are all still there, while the lure of a luxuriously tactile interior has heightened over the years as manufacturers cut back on buttons.
ALPINE A110 2017-present, £35,000-£60,000
A surprise entry, mostly because you can still buy an A110 new, but this has bona fide future classic written all over it. Initial reviews were fantastic, then follow-up road tests were even better.
We’ve rated every variant at between four and five stars, and it has claimed some surprising scalps in the group tests. That praise, combined with everyday utility, generally decent reliability and low volumes, means residuals are robust, but that’s not to say it’s prohibitively expensive.
ALPINE A110 2017-present, £35,000-£60,000
Owners have yet to report too many faults – although that’s not unusual, considering the age of their cars.
Just bear in mind that Alpine’s dealership network isn’t massive and the touchscreen infotainment system is far from the car’s strongest suit.
JAGUAR X-TYPE ESTATE 2004-2009, £1000-£5000
The X-Type is a cheap way into Jaguar ownership and a very cheap way into 230bhp four-wheel-drive estate ownership.
Yes, the CD132 platform was first used under the Ford Mondeo, but it was thoroughly re-engineered to the point where it would even send power to all four wheels. Problems are limited and, with this car being heavily Ford-flavoured, parts supply is largely good.
JAGUAR X-TYPE ESTATE 2004-2009, £1000-£5000
The engine range is strong, too, and includes sensible four-cylinder units, but we recommend Ford’s full-fat 3.0-litre Duratec V6. Packaging constraints in 4WD models means the oil capacity for the transfer box is small, so you need to monitor levels.
