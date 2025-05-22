The world’s coolest police cars

The new Alpine A110 police car is pretty darned cool but... Autocar’s most interesting police car, is still… the original Alpine A110. Not only do we love the car, but we also adore every aspect of this old school photo. The French Gendarmerie acquired a small number of A110s in 1966 when the government enacted strict speed limits and politely asked they be enforced as laws, not general suggestions.

The Gendarmerie deployed the A110 to catch speeding drivers who either hadn’t gotten the message or didn’t take it seriously. Power came from a 1296cc 4-cylinder engine, producing 125bhp. The lightness of the car - just 770kg (1694 lb) - ensured sprightly performance for the time; 0-60mph took 8.2 seconds, with a top speed of 134mph. Probably annoyed by the coupe’s cramped cabin, the force later added Citroën SMs to its high-speed fleet in the early 1970s. The original A110 was produced between 1961 and 1977; 8201 examples were built. Renault acquired Alpine in 1973.

