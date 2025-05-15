Every Car of the Year winner - and how they prospered

- Slide of
The annual Car of the Year (COTY) awards is arguably the biggest global prize in the automotive world.
Every year, every car released during the previous year is judged, before a final shortlist of seven cars is drawn up. Then journalists from a number of car magazines, including Autocar, come together to place their votes.
Renault has won the prize for 2025 with its new 5 EV supermini. It’s two in a row for Renault, since it won in 2024 for its Scenic E-Tech EV. The 5 won it jointly with its sister car, the Alpine A290. But do the judges always get it right?
Let’s take a look at all the previous winners – and how successful (or not) they proved to be:
1964: Rover 2000
Praised for its suspension set up that yielded both a supple ride and engaging handling, this was the last pre-Leyland new Rover. Sporting a compact yet spacious design, the Rover 2000 (also known as the P6) was the first winner of the Car of the Year Award.
With the standard 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 104bhp criticised for being underpowered, 1968 saw Rover introduce a Buick-sourced 3.5-liter V8 that produced a healthier 158bhp which could see the saloon from 0-60mph in 10.5sec - impressive in its day.
What happened next? With 320,000 cars produced over a 14 year life, the 2000 was replaced by the Rover SD1 (more on that later) in 1976.
1965: Austin 1800
Judges liked the 1800 for its spacious interior, considerable boot space, general practicality and FWD set up. Despite earning the nickname the 'landcrab' due to its awkward exterior design, the 1800 was praised by the British media at launch.
What happened next? Sales of 200,000 a year were predicted, but thanks to engine-related reliability issues and stiff competition, the 1800 would barely scrape 40,000. The last variation of the 1800, the Mark III, came in 1972 before being replaced by the Austin Princess in 1975.
Around 100 are still left on UK roads today, and more are arriving every year (presumably from storage), suggesting it’s emerging as a classic.
1966: Renault 16
Succeeding the Renault Fregate, the 16 was a huge sales success with nearly 2 million produced over its 15 year life. Awarded for its comfortable and spacious interior, this innovative car brought the hatchback design to the middle-class segment and thus, to the masses. Described by racing legend Sir Stirling Moss as the most "intelligently designed automobile" he had ever encountered, the 16 has a lasting legacy.
What happened next? After a thoroughly successful life in Europe (not so much in the US) the 16 was replaced by the larger Renault 20/30 in 1975. Sadly, as a mass-market and mass-used car in its day, very few survive today, and most of them are in France. A total of 70 are left on UK roads, data suggests.
1967: Fiat 124
This boxy and compact Fiat saloon took home the win in 1967 thanks to uprated coil springs that yielded a comfortable ride and all-round disc brakes that improved safety. The 124 was the basis for other variants including an estate, Sport Coupé and Sport Spider. Fiat revived the 124 nameplate at the 2015 Los Angeles Auto Show when it unveiled the new MX-5-derived 124 Spider roadster.
What happened next? Manufactured for just eight years, the 124 ceased production in 1974 and was replaced by the even boxier Fiat 131 saloon. Somewhat remarkably, there are 150 examples still alive on UK roads today.
1968: NSU Ro80
Famed manufacturer of motorcycles NSU took a somewhat surprising win in 1968 with the Ro80. The sleek and aerodynamic saloon was not only commended on its exterior design but also the innovative rotary engine found under the bonnet. With a higher power output than many saloons of the time, the Ro80's Wankel engine delivered power smoothly but was ultimately unreliable and required regular servicing.
What happened next? The company was slowly but surely crippled by warranty claims over the Ro80’s engines. NSU was forced into the arms of rival Volkswagen and merged with car manufacturer Auto Union. The resulting company would come to be known as Audi. Fun fact: Audi was able to name its stylish new sports car of 1998 the “TT” since the company had inherited that nameplate from NSU, where it was first used on a moped.
1969: Peugeot 504
Ride, visibility and general build quality were all aspects of the 504 that were praised by judges in 1969. Penned by Pininfarina, the 504 was loved for its Italianesque lines, and it spawned a notably beautiful and desirable cabriolet derivative.
What happened next? Production of the 504 came to an end in France in 1983, but it was still made across the globe until as recently as 2006. It was replaced by the Peugeot 505. A total of 3 million were produced in Europe, with at least another 500,000 being made in places like Nigeria and Australia, and the car was highly rated for its durability even in tough environments.
A few years ago we tracked down an Aussie-born, UK residing example that had clocked up over 1 million kilometres (620,000 miles). Nevertheless, only 100 or so are left on UK roads today.
1970: Fiat 128
Like the aforementioned 124, the 128 was another of Fiat's compact yet practical family saloons. Remembered primarily for its innovative front-wheel drive design that saw a transversely mounted engine placed side-by-side with the transmission, the 128 set an industry standard for front drive cars that would be used for years to come.
What happened next? Produced for nearly 20 years, the 128 was used as the basis for a multitude of variants including the much loved Coupé. With production coming to a halt in 1985, the 128 was succeeded by the Ritmo hatchback. They’re slowly dying in the UK – only around 50 are left on British roads.
1971: Citroën GS
This year saw the first time that Citroën took the coveted award with its GS saloon. Today, the French manufacturer is famed for making some of the best riding cars in history thanks to its self-levelling suspension systems. The GS made use of this independent hydropneumatic system that meant, no matter what the load, the car would self-level, constantly maintaining a set height. The result was unmatched comfort and road holding capability, and it seems the COTY judges loved it.
What happened next? A facelift in 1979 saw it renamed GSA, but it was essentially the same car. GS/GSA sales totalled around 2.5 million, and it was built in a variety of places including Chile and Zimbabwe. After a 16 year production life the GS was replaced by the boxy ZX. There are around 80 left alive in the UK today.
1972: Fiat 127
For the third time in six years, Fiat once again took the top spot. This time it was the 127 supermini, a car that was largely based on the same platform as the 128, a previous winner. It was praised by COTY judges for its safety innovations, including an articulated steering column and crumple zones.
What happened next? The 127 was a sales success and saw three rejuvenating facelifts throughout its 12 year life. Fiat replaced it in 1983 with the Uno. A total of 100 or so are left in the UK, and numbers have been on the (slight) rise in recent years.
1973: Audi 80
Born from the ashes of NSU and Auto Union, Audi asserted dominance in the global market early with its 80 (B1) winning COTY just four years after the official merger. Available in both two- and four-door saloons, the 80 finally gave Audi the chance to rival larger companies like Ford and Opel. Heralded for its practicality, impressive range of engines and lightweight design, the 80 beat previous winners Renault (with its new Renault 5) to the top spot.
What happened next? The 80 helped introduce younger buyers to the marque which stood Audi in good stead in its long-term battle against BMW for dominance of the sporty luxury market. There were three more Audi 80 generations before the model line was renamed A4.
1974: Mercedes-Benz 450SE
The judges found the 450SE fast, luxurious and, above all, safe. In fact, this S-Class introduced a plethora of safety 'firsts' in the passenger car world. These included a padded steering wheel (before the days of airbags) to cushion the driver’s head in a crash, and ribs on the rear lights to fend off dirt and preserve illumination. The W116 was not only the best car that 1974 had to offer, but probably the safest, and judges approved.
What happened next? Four years later, 1978 saw the introduction (in America only) of the 300SD, the world’s first production car to feature a turbodiesel engine. With 473,035 W116s sold and an eight-year production run at an end, Mercedes replaced the model with the W126 S-Class in 1980. Fast forward to today, and the S-Class remains the default choice in the luxury car class, outselling its rivals from Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Lexus globally.
1975: Citroën CX
Named after the French way of the referring to drag coefficient - CX - this behemoth is said by many to be both the last of the ‘real Citroëns’ (before Peugeot’s takeover in 1976), as well as the last of the ‘big Citroëns’.
Sporting a drag coefficient of just 0.36, this slippery saloon won for its sleek design, comfortable ride (provided by improved hydropneumatic suspension) and its revolutionary interior – something Citroëns of the time were renowned for.
What happened next? Europe adored the CX for its quirky design and velvety ride, however competition from German rivals meant it never sold as well as it perhaps should have. Nonetheless, around 1.2 million were sold over its 17 years on sale. Today mint examples can fetch a small fortune. Approximately 100 survive on UK roads today.
1976: Simca 1307-1308
First produced by Chrysler, then by new owners PSA, the 1307 was designed in the UK and engineered and built in France. Despite its complex origins, once in showrooms this plucky little car was one of the first in the front-wheel drive hatchback class.
COTY judges liked its design, practicality and high levels of equipment, helping them to look past its somewhat ancient engine choices.
What happened next? Badge engineered to within an inch of its life, the Simca - known as the Chrysler Alpine in the UK (pictured) - was adorned with 10 different nameplates throughout its life. With production ceasing in 1986, it was replaced by the Citroën BX and Peugeot 405 in the PSA lineup.
Poor reliability and rot mean that the car is today vanishingly rare – just six remain on UK roads, records suggest – and no modern classic status awaits it, we fear.
1977: Rover 3500
The 3500 ‘SD1’ was a large hatchback with design inspired by the likes of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’. A successor to the relatively luxurious P6, Rover decided money needed to be saved in the production of the SD1, and therefore scrapped the complicated rear suspension setup of the P6 in favour of a more traditional live rear axle. This meant that the ride wasn’t as comfortable, and inferior drum brakes were fitted to the rear.
Nevertheless, it clinched the COTY title, gaining votes for its looks, roadholding and V8 powertrain. It beat the Audi 100 and Ford Fiesta.
What happened next? Born into one of the worst eras of producer British Leyland, the car was plagued by poor build quality and reliability, and a disappointing 300,000 were sold in a 10-year period, though the British police famously loved it, however. It was replaced in 1987 by the Rover 800, a co-production with Honda.
1978: Porsche 928
Initially intended as a successor to the ageing 911, the 928 was heralded by judges for its V8 engine, superb driving dynamics and surprisingly reasonable price tag. This somewhat unlikely win would be Porsche’s first and last COTY win to date.
What happened next? The 928 never did replace the 911, the two models coexisted until the 928 died in 1995, after around 61,000 had been made.
The model saw a fabulous swansong in the shape of the 928 GTS model, with uprated bodywork, brakes and 345bhp engine, and a hefty price tag to match. Always somewhat in the shadow of the more popular 911, appreciation of the 928 has grown in recent years, along with values for survivors. Accordingly, there are around 800 still alive in the UK, and examples in storage are heading back to the road. Hurrah!
1979: Simca-Chrysler Horizon
Sold under the Simca, Chrysler and Talbot badges, the Horizon just clinched the ’79 COTY award from right under the nose of one of its chief rivals, the Fiat Ritmo.
The modern front-wheel drive layout won over the judges as it was such an improvement over its predecessors - the Hillman Avenger and the Simca 1100 – which remained in production.
What happened next? Impressively, this was Chrysler Europe’s second winning car in three years, not that it did it much good, as the US parent company sought help from the US government (not for the last time) to avoid going bust in the same year. As part of the resulting bail-out, it had to sell its European arm to France’s PSA.
The Horizon was thus badged as a Talbot from 1 August 1979 and despite strong initial sales, more capable rivals such as the Ford Escort Mk3 and Vauxhall Astra launched and overshadowed it. It was effectively replaced in the PSA lineup by the Peugeot 309. A mere 15 or so survive today in the UK, it seems.
1980: Lancia Delta
Designed by Giorgetto Giugaro in 1979, this elegant, compact five-door hatchback displayed remarkable handling and comfort for a car of its size. This was in part due to its fully independent rear suspension, one of a number of sophisticated features unusual in the class at the time - which also included rack and pinion steering, split-folding rear seat, a defogger, and optional air conditioning. The COTY judges loved it all.
What happened next? The Delta had a very successful career in world rallying, helping itself to 46 WRC victories and winning the Constructors Championship 6 times in a row – a record at the time. A homologation special, the Integrale Evoluzione (or Evo as it became colloquially known) was introduced at the 1991 Frankfurt motor show and is now one of the most sought after hot-hatches.
It seems 300 Deltas remain on UK roads, but rather inevitably the vast majority are the hot variants.
1981: Ford Escort
Codenamed “Erika”, the third generation of Ford’s popular hatchback was an all-new design with a transverse engine layout and front-wheel drive, sporting a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.37.
Replacing the archaic leaf-springs suspension of the old-car with fully independent suspension all-round, the Escort impressed judges with its range of reliable, low maintenance CVH engines – and it pipped the Fiat Panda to the COTY post.
What happened next? By 1982 it had gone to the top of the UK’s sales charts, overtaking the larger Cortina. Like the Delta, the Escort had a long and fruitful rallying career, and hot versions arrived in the shape of the XR3 and fuel-injected XR3i to take on the likes of the Golf GTI.
By 1989, the Escort Mk3 was the most common car on British roads, with nearly 1.5 million examples registered in the UK alone. Though the nameplate was replaced by the Focus in 1998, thousands of Escorts of various ages remain on UK roads, a product of the many millions that have been sold in the first place.
1982: Renault 9
Racking up over 2.2 million kilometres in prototype testing, the Renault 9 was designed as a world-car and sold in various markets around the globe.
Conservatively engineered and styled, it had a much better reception than the preceding Renault 14 hatchback and was praised for its functionality, comfort and handling. Fully independent suspension and a rare-for-the-time five-speed gearbox contributed to its win.
What happened next? Almost completely forgotten today, the model had a long life and was built in Turkey until 2000. It even spawned a convertible version, sold only in America. Less than 100 9s remain on UK roads.
1983: Audi 100
COTY judges praised the 100 for its refinement and fuel efficiency, the latter helped in part by the best in class aerodynamics, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.30. Claiming a then-record 410 points in the competition, it allowed the 100 to sneak victory from under the Ford Sierra’s nose. The 100 also proved that front-wheel drive could be a compelling choice in a large car.
What happened next? The third generation 100 was a car that helped Audi become a premium manufacturer. Despite a safety scare in America over ‘sudden unintended acceleration’ - where the 100 was known as the 5000 - production totalled over 1 million cars until its replacement in 1990.
1984: Fiat Uno
Fighting off close COTY competition from the new Peugeot 205, the Uno was a much needed improvement over the ageing 127, which had been on sale since 1971. The Uno was named for its single windscreen wiper, very unusual for the time.
It won over the judges with its affordable pricing, nippy handling and excellent fuel economy – helped by a low kerb weight of just 711kg.
What happened next? The Uno cemented Fiat’s position as a specialist in small cars – a trend that continues today. The Uno was produced over a single generation with an extensive facelift in 1989 before giving up the ghost in 1995. It was succeeded by the Punto.
Despite this, it remained extremely popular in developing markets and staggered on until 2013 in Brazil. Sales totalled nearly 9 million examples, but only 60 of them are still alive in the UK.
1985: Opel Kadett/Vauxhall Astra
Known as the Vauxhall Astra Mk2 in the UK, the final Kadett ‘E’ landed in 1984. Judges praised it for its innovative design, upgraded interior and extensive engine choice.
A range of variants, including three-door, five-door and Caravan (estate) variants would boost the model’s popularity, as did a sporty GSi trim level with 115bhp.
What happened next? Badge engineered to the extreme within the GM empire, the Kadett was known as a Chevrolet in Brazil and also laid the foundations for the new Daewoo LeMans (also known as the Cielo, Racer or Nexia).
After 1991, Vauxhall and Opel wanted to regulate model names and so the next generation Opel version would also use the Astra nameplate.
1986: Ford Granada/Scorpio
From a time when executive cars from mainstream manufactures sold well, the Scorpio (known as the Granada Mk3 in UK and Ireland) used the design flair of the Sierra on a larger, more elegant body shape. Like that car, it was also offered as a hatchback, lauding greater practicality – a refreshing option in the class.
A smooth and gutsy V6 was one of a vast range of engines that gave the Scorpio relentless appeal, but the real clincher for judges was standard ABS braking across the whole range, the first time that had occurred on a mainstream production car.
What happened next? For the first-generation, the Scorpio kept the revered Granada name for fear presumably of hurting sales.
However, the Scorpio name was aligned for all of Europe for the 1994 Mk2 and despite its excellent value for money and plush ride, with it came one of Ford’s most divisive designs.
The bug-eye looks and sunken rear tail-lights drew overt criticism and it was removed from sale just four years later. Ford hasn’t sold a large saloon in Europe since, and it’s following suit in the US too now.
1987: Opel Omega
Known in the UK as the Vauxhall Carlton, the acclaimed Omega introduced a raft of novel touches, like an on-board trip computer and, interestingly, an air conditioned glovebox. Judges praised it for its advanced aerodynamics and multi-link rear suspension, which ensured excellent ride comfort.
What happened next? It formed the basis of one of the most ballistic sports saloons of its day, the 177mph Lotus Carlton/Omega of 1990.
The suspension was modified by Lotus for better high-speed stability and better dynamics and it borrowed the Opel Senators’ ‘Servotronic’ power system – like most contemporary cars, it provided full assist and low speed and reduced progressively with increasing speed. The standard Omega bowed out in 1994. A total of 200 or so Omegas are left in the UK, but a third of these survivors are Lotus versions, of which mint examples can fetch over £100,000 today ($140,000).
1988: Peugeot 405
The 405 trounced the second-placed Citroën AX by a cool 212 points in 1988’s COTY awards. Judges liked how it managed to translate the lithe handling of the 205 into a larger package, and sent the plucky Peugeot straight to the top of the class for driving pleasure.
Penned by Pininfarina, the 405 was praised not only for its dynamics, but also its groundbreaking new XUD 1.9 diesel engine, which provided an excellent blend of economy and performance.
What happened next? In Europe, the 405 lasted ten years on sale before passing the baton to the 406 in 1997. However, the model is still built in Iran by the Iran Khodro company, albeit a somewhat updated version equipped with more safety kit.
Around 2.5 million 405s have been sold worldwide, and it was a huge seller in the UK. It was helped along by a high profile - and highly mocked - TV commercial featuring exploding cornfields and music from the jet fighter movie Top Gun. An impressive 700 or so examples survive in the UK.
1989: Fiat Tipo
To combat rust, the new Tipo was made entirely out of galvanised body panels. A new platform and boxy styling allowed innovative packaging, meaning rear legroom was better than that of the Ford Sierra from the class above, despite the Tipo having a similar footprint to the Escort of the time.
Keen handling and a low purchase price were also key factors in helping the Tipo to the top, beating out the Opel Vectra/Vauxhall Cavalier (second place) and VW Passat (third).
What happened next? It became one of the only models to outsell the infinitely popular Volkswagen Gol in Brazil, and lasted until 1995 in Europe.
The replacements Stilo and Bravo weren’t as popular, but the Tipo name did resurface after a hiatus in 2015. Rust protection or not, less than 100 are left in the UK.
1990: Citroën XM
A modern interpretation of the ‘big Citroën’, the XM impressed judges with its galvanised body panels, elegant Bertone lines and electronic suspension management to resist roll and lean in corners while still maintaining that quintessential comfortable ride.
A liftback design also offered greater practicality and some of the quirky interior design elements of the CX remained, offering a rather different experience to German rivals.
What happnened next? The XM never hit the anticipated 160,000 sales a year in the European market - thanks in part to a global recession - although electronics problems plagued its reliability and dented the car’s image. On sale for 10 years, 333,775 were produced in total. Around 200 survive on UK roads today.
1991: Renault Clio
Despite being nothing more than a Renault 5 in a fancy frock, COTY judges reckoned the Clio had all bases covered. It was fun to drive, reasonably practical and affordable while offering high levels of equipment for a supermini at the time.
What happened next? It was a smash hit in the UK, with sales rising to over 50,000 per year, helped along no doubt by famous TV commercials starring ‘Nicole and Papa.’
The first generation Clio spawned a limited edition Clio Williams version with 145bhp, which has developed quite a cult following on its way to becoming a modern classic. Offered in three phases, the first generation Clio was succeeded by the curvy second generation car in 1998.
1992: Volkswagen Golf
Judges were impressed with the maturity of the Golf when it entered its third generation. Strong build quality and a range of body styles (including a cabriolet and estate variants) enabled it to become the first Volkswagen to win the COTY award.
The Golf also debuted a new 1.9 TDI diesel, offering excellent economy. However the GTI derivative failed to impress, although the 2.8 V6 VR6 range-topper compensated somewhat. This model also introduced an ‘Ecomatic’ diesel, essentially a precursor for today’s stop/start systems.
What happened next? The year 1996 brought standard ABS across the range, but the model’s handling was frequently deemed inferior to its strong selling Peugeot 306 rival. The third generation Golf also had its fair share of recalls before the higher-quality Mk4 replaced it in 1998.
1993: Nissan Micra
Beating the bookies’ favourite, the Fiat Cinquecento, to COTY in 1993 was no mean feat. Zingy economical engines, excellent fuel economy and cute styling put the Micra at the top of the pile.
Strong build quality and impressive safety kit for the time - like self-tensioning seatbelts, central locking and ABS - were available and lured buyers into showrooms.
What happened next? The model was afflicted by rust. By the end of its production, it was common to see pre-facelift Micras with rust patches in front of the rear wheel arch. The updated example continued until 2002 before being replaced by the bubbly-looking K12 model.
1994: Ford Mondeo
The word Mondeo is derived from the Latin word Mundus, meaning ‘world’, as the Mondeo was intended to be a ‘world-car’ after replacing the Sierra in Europe, the Mercury Topaz in America and the Ford Telstar in New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Japan.
Judges were impressed with its dynamic and composed handling, which set the template for future Fords, thanks in part to its self-levelling suspension (on high-spec estates) and adaptive damping. The front-wheel drive Mondeo also featured Ford’s renowned Quickclear heated windscreen and was one of the first cars ever to feature a driver’s side airbag from launch.
What happened next? Over the course of its life, 1.5 million Mk1 Mondeos were produced and the extensive facelift in 1996 (called Mondeo Mk2) tweaked the Mondeo’s inert styling and introduced sporty ST24 and ST200 options.
1995: Fiat Punto
The pretty Punto was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and was universally well-received; with judges praising its interior space and good build quality. Offered as a three- or five-door hatchback and a convertible, it also drew praise for being very good value.
Many of the engines were carried over from the Uno, including Fiat’s range of FIRE (Fully Integrated Robotised) engines, and the new car kept the keen handling of the old one, just in a more mature package.
What happened next? The Punto proved surprisingly resilient to rust, and by 1997 a Punto GT appeared with 134bhp and distinctive Fiat ‘Broom Yellow’ paint. The original Punto soldiered on until 1999 before being replaced by a new version. It was a big seller in the UK, and thousands remain on UK roads today.
1996: Fiat Bravo/Brava
Two in a row for Fiat. The company went for a fresh approach for its new generation of small family cars. The three-door Bravo model was set up as a more sporty option offering more precise handling, whereas with the five-door liftback Brava, the onus was on comfort. Both models just beat the Peugeot 406 to victory by offering value for money and decent build quality.
Both models drove well too, despite their different focus and they drew praise for their distinctive design – relatively uncommon at the time for this class of car.
What happened next? A mild facelift in 1999 introduced new JTD diesel engines and the HGT hot hatch received VVT (variable valve timing) and boost of 8bhp to make 155bhp overall. The Fiat Stilo replaced it in 2001.
The Fiat Multipla MPV and family-sized Fait Linea were also spun off the Bravo/Brava platform.
1997: Renault Mégane Scénic
The Mégane Scénic was something of a landmark. As well as beating the second-place Ford Ka by over 100 points, it was the first MPV to win it. Renault estimated sales of just 450 cars per day, but demand was such that the company’s factory in Douai in northern France ended up making 2500 cars per day.
Being mechanically identical to the Mégane hatchback meant the car was cheap to produce; both the gasoline and diesel engines were economical and its excellent practicality meant the Mégane Scénic was extremely popular with buyers and COTY judges alike.
What happened next? It was renamed Scenic post its facelift in 1999. The odd four-wheel drive RX4 version was slightly ridiculed in its day, but was somewhat ahead of its time as things turned out. The second generation Scenic succeeded it in 2003 along with a seven-seat Grand version.
1998: Alfa Romeo 156
Designed by Walter De Silva, the pretty 156 crushed the competition en route to earning 454 points. Strong Twin Spark engines and lusty V6s complimented this car’s fizzy character, winning the judges over with its fine handling and composed chassis.
Neat design touches like the hidden rear door handles and raked profile impressed, as did the refined and comfortable ride.
What happened next? Unfortunately for Alfa, 156s were prone to rusting, and electrics proved fragile as the car aged. It car underwent a facelift in 2003 and passed the baton to the Alfa Romeo 159 in 2004.
Popular in its day, several thousand remain on UK roads. A totoal of 680,000 156s were produced in total.
1999: Ford Focus
With its dynamic ‘New Edge’ styling and game-changing dynamics - thanks to its revolutionary ‘Control Blade’ rear suspension - the original Focus impressed the judges by setting a new standard in its class, representing a big leap over the studiously mediocre Escort Mk5 that preceded it. The Vauxhall/Opel Astra that finished second was 175 points adrift.
Revvy and economical Zetec engines also proved a hit with critics; the Focus was also praised for its affordable prices and wide range of bodystyles.
What happened next? It became for a time the best-selling car in the world. The Focus also shot straight to the top of the sales charts in the UK, where it stayed until a second generation was introduced in 2005.
So far, 16 million Focus examples have been sold since its debut in 1998, and a fourth generation model went on sale in 2018; it remains the handling leader in its class.
2000: Toyota Yaris
In development the Yaris was known as the ‘Fun Project’ and was styled in Brussels, with a distinct focus on the European market. Known as the Vitz in its home market, the Yaris proved popular with critics for its economical 1.0-liter engine and four-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
It beat the innovative, but odd-looking Fiat Multipla by just 19 points due to its well-thought out interior. An abundance of dashboard storage areas (helped by the centrally mounted digital dials) and a sliding rear bench made the Yaris a practical alternative to most superminis.
What happened next? Buyers were impressed with its reliability, and nearly 1.4 million examples were sold in Europe in its production run from 1999 to 2005.
2001: Alfa Romeo 147
A winner by just a single point ahead of the Ford Mondeo Mk3, the 147 drew praise for its styling - penned by band Wolfgang Egger - and was Alfa’s second win in four years. Judges liked its JTD diesel and eager Twin Spark gasoline engines, its quality interior and decent handling.
What happened next? The 147 stayed in production for 10 years. A 3.2 V6 GTA model followed later - now approaching modern classic status - as did a facelift in late 2004 which introduced more aggressive styling and suspension tweaks.
Unfortunately for the Italian marque 147s were plagued with reliability problems. There are 9,122 examples left on UK roads as of 2018. Alfa eventually followed the 147 up with the Giulietta in 2010.
2002: Peugeot 307
The 307 was a much taller and roomier car than the 306 which it replaced in 2001, moving away from the Pininfarina-based designs that had adorned Peugeots in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. Judges praised the car for its efficient new 2.0 HDi diesel, impressive interior functionality, and advanced safety kit like ESP stability control. It was also reasonably priced and all versions were well-equipped.
What happened next? A totoal of 3.8 million 307s were produced, with production continuing for China and South American markets even after the car was replaced by the 308 in Europe in 2007. It also spawned many different variants, including a seven-seat estate/MPV and an on-trend two-door coupé-cabriolet with metal folding roof.
2003: Renault Megane
Fighting off a stern offense from the Mazda 6 in the 2003 COTY competition, the Megane Mk2’s design was inspired by Patrick Le Quement’s bold new design language. The Megane was a showcase for certain Renault innovations like the key card, start-stop button, and panoramic sun roof.
The Megane was also the first small-family car to gain a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
What happened next? The Megane Mk2 topped the French sales charts in its first full year on sale in France with 198,874 sales. It also sold well in Britain being the the nation’s fourth best-selling car in 2005 and the fifth in 2004 and 2006.
2004: Fiat Panda
Codenamed ‘Gingo’, the Panda was due to take its project name before Renault interjected saying it sounded too similar to its own competitor, the Twingo. With no engineering and little design resemblance to the original Panda of 1980, the cheap and cheerful remit of the Panda Mk2 clearly impressed the COTY judges, fending off a chief perennial stalwart of the competition, the VW Golf, then in its fifth generation.
Nippy and equipped with a variety of lively gasoline engines, as well as a Multijet diesel, the Panda also won praise for its impressive packaging given its tiny footprint.
What happened next? Used by both the Italian and Polish police (as well as by the Italian Army in Cross 4x4 guise), the versatile Panda had admirers the world over. So much so that Fiat successfully sued Chinese manufacturer Great Wall for the design of its Peri model as being virtually identical to the Panda. As a result, the Chinese city car was banned from Europe.
2005: Toyota Prius
This was the year the Prius came of age, introducing hybrid power to the masses. Pioneering what Toyota called ‘hybrid synergy drive’, the engineering complexity and design efforts paid off, offering outstanding efficiency by beating its closest competitors, the Citroën C4 Mk1 and Ford Focus Mk2, by over 150 points.
What happened next? The Prius was ahead of its time - the Atkinson-cycle hybrid drivetrain is now being used by a whole host of manufacturers today in the hope of cutting CO2 emissions before 2021, and history will remember Toyota for embracing hybrid electrification at a time when rivals were disappearing down the diesel cul-de-sac.
The Prius and its two successor generations have also become very popular as taxis, offering low taxes and the ability to run on full electric power up to 30mph. At least 100,000 Priuses across the generations are on UK roads today.
2006: Renault Clio
Becoming the first car in COTY history to win the award more than once, this Clio followed the recipe of the original model of 1991. Thus the 2006 model was again slightly larger than the rest of its class, and thought by judges to have created a new benchmark for its category and was praised for its quality, safety, comfort and space.
What happened next? Now living on in the form of the Mk5 model launched in 2019, the Clio is still one of the most popular small hatchbacks in Europe. As the company moves towards an electric future, the Clio will be part of Renault’s proposed release of eight fully electric models and 12 hybrids or plug-in hybrids launching before 2022.
2007: Ford S-Max
This uniquely sporty and spacious seven-seater took the prize by just two points over the Vauxhall Corsa thanks to a mixture of good-looks, family practicality and driving dynamics.
Ford’s new MPV won over 57 of the 58 jury members that year. Though some criticism came concerning its questionable ride quality due to its optional 18in wheels, it earned praise for being an MPV that was actually fun to drive - this was in part helped by being built on the bones of the deft Mondeo Mk4.
What happened next? Ford was set to sell the S-Max in Japan under the Mazda name, but as the companies became increasingly distant during this period, a deal was never reached.
Nevertheless, the first-generation of S-Max both aged and sold so well the company didn’t make a second-generation until nearly a decade later, in 2015. The latter model is still on sale today, though shrinking sales in the MPV class mean it may struggle to make it to Mk3 status.
A very popular car in the UK, there are well over 100,000 examples of the S-Max on UK roads today.
2008: Fiat 500
Putting a modern spin on a classic can be a dangerous game, but by capturing the essence of the legendary 500 of 1957, while implementing the performance and economy of a modern city car, Fiat’s gamble paid off.
Though widely considered to be thoroughly Italian, the born-again 500 was first manufactured in Poland and still is to this day.
What happened next? The one-millionth Fiat 500 was produced in 2012, while production figures reached 2 million just five years later. Along with its incredible sales figures, the little Fiat has racked up more than 40 major awards.
Convertible, electric and Abarth models followed, and remain part of the facelifted 2016 line-up. In 2016, Fiat revealed an unlikely collaboration with yacht company Riva to form the creatively named ‘Fiat 500 Riva’: a limited-edition model fitted with the finest real mahogany and maple inserts like that of Riva’s luxury boats, turning the £11,000 ($15,000) run-around into a pricey mini luxury car.
2009: Opel/Vauxhall Insignia
Judges liked the style and affordability of this new saloon, and it was the first Opel/Vauxhall to win the award for 22 years, beating the revamped and highly regarded Ford Fiesta Mk7 by just one point. New badges for both Opel and Vauxhall were debuted on this car, as was a brand new grille which saw the end of the characteristic “V” so prominently positioned on the front of all Vauxhall models from 1994.
What happened next? It became the UK’s ninth best-selling car the following year, its first full year on sale, outselling the Ford Mondeo and falling just shy of the BMW 3 Series. A second-generation went on sale in 2017.
Across the globe the Vauxhall Insignia has taken on multiple identities in the GM empire: Opel Insignia in Europe, Buick Regal and Chevrolet Vectra in North America, and Holden Insignia and Commodore in Australasia, while estate versions have been given a completely different name set.
2010: Volkswagen Polo
In its fifth-generation the Polo became only the second victorious Volkswagen in the award’s history, after the Mk3 Golf in 1992. This Polo was praised by COTY judges for being Golf-like, with a similar interior design and driving feel.
A DSG dual-clutch transmission along with its class leading interior gave this supermini the edge over its competitors as it received points from every juror that year.
What happened next? A facelift modernised the model in 2014 and the model remained on sale until late 2017 when the sixth-generation incorporated all of the latest Volkswagen group features such as a virtual cockpit, within an all-new, larger and sharper design.
The new generation has such an extensive list of optional extras and configurations that the supermini can be specced up to nearly £30,000 ($40,000).
2011: Nissan Leaf
As the first fully electric car to win the award, the Leaf sparked a touch of controversy. COTY were criticised for gifting Nissan the prize for being ‘green’ rather than making the best car. The mass produced electric car was definitely ahead of its time, though a proposed range of 124 miles (dependent on temperature and individual use), left potential buyers sceptical of its usability.
What happened next? Battery tweaks were minimal between 2010 and 2017 while its appearance was left untouched. The second-generation model was made available to buy from 2018 and boasts a far more impressive range of batteries and technology, with around 170 miles of range available now.
2012: Vauxhall Ampera
Addressing the concerns surrounding the usability of the Nissan Leaf, General Motors mated a battery-powered car to an internal combustion engine to remove range anxiety. In doing so it achieved up to 235mpg and a range of 300 miles.
Despite admitting the engine kicked in to aid performance at high speeds, the company avoided using the term ‘hybrid’. Instead, they called it an electric vehicle with a “range extending gasoline engine” and managed to nab the £5,000 ($6500) government grant for new buyers.
What happened next? Like the Insignia, the Ampera went by a different name in America. The Chevrolet Volt, as it’s otherwise known, was first introduced in 2010 and was discontinued in 2019 after a second-generation was made in 2017. In the UK however, the Ampera first arrived in 2012 and had its plug pulled just three years later before a second-generation was born – around 1200 were sold in the UK in total.
2013: Volkswagen Golf
Every generation of Volkswagen’s best-selling model has finished in the top three of COTY in the last 38 years. The Mk7 followed that trend as it ran away with the 2013 award, gaining more than double the number of points given to the Toyota GT86/ Subaru BR-Z in second place.
In doing so, it became only the second car to win twice after the Renault Clio in 2006, with the Golf Mk3’s victory coming in 1992.
What happened next? GTI, GTD and R models of the Mk7 were discontinued in 2019, while production of the Golf GTE ended slightly earlier due to the success of the e-Golf. The fully electric model of the Mk7 has continued production into 2020 as the final remnant of its generation. The Mk8 Golf will go on sale in the UK in April 2020.
2014: Peugeot 308
As a new era of electric proficiency was taking shape, Peugeot’s rejuvenation, displayed by the 308, fended off the likes of the BMW i3 and Tesla Model S.
The all-new 308 was Peugeot’s fourth COTY winner, and its first for 12 years. Peugeot’s styling makeover and refinement that year helped to put its new hatchback back in line with its rivals such as the Golf, after falling short for more than a decade.
What happened next? A new bonnet, front bumper, scrolling indicators and grille design changed the face of the 308 in 2017. Production now continues with engines ranging from the budget-friendly 81bhp 1.2-liter VTi gasoline to the 266bhp GTI variant boasting massaging seats, a torsen limited slip differential and 19” lightweight alloy wheels. A new generation 308 is destined to appear in 2022.
2015: Volkswagen Passat
Since it first hit the roads in 1973 the Passat has been one of Volkswagen’s best-selling models, with a grand total of 22 million sales worldwide at the time this eighth-generation model was released.
The Passat Mk8 was praised for its powertrains, most notably its range-topping twin-turbo 2.0 TDCI with 237bhp. It also featured an all-new seven-speed DSG transmission. It beat the Citroën C4 Cactus and Mercedes-Benz C-Class to the number one spot.
What happened next? Volkswagen’s saloon continues to find a niche in the market, squeezing itself between the more premium BMW, Audi and Mercedes saloons and the more mainstream Skoda and Vauxhall models. As a result, the same Mk8, despite a few styling upgrades, is still available to buy from new, though it faces internal VW group competition from the well regarded Skoda Superb, which is mechanically very similar.
2016: Vauxhall Astra
Up to 200kg was knocked off the previous model as the entirely reconstructed Astra on its new D2XX platform surpassed its competitors thanks to its ease of use, performance, looks and efficiency.
Despite its slightly shorter wheelbase, the new model provided added space and a more pleasant cabin. The Astra narrowly beat the Volvo XC90 Mk2.
What happened next? Minor changes were made to this model in 2019 in the shape of a partially revised, contoured bonnet and grill and a more chiselled rear-end.
A nine-speed automatic transmission, improved ride quality and a few new engine options have kept the Astra up to date and challenging the Ford Focus and VW Golf. Most Astras sold in Europe are built in the north-west of England at Ellesmere Port.
2017: Peugeot 3008
Demand for compact SUVs and crossovers reached new heights during this period as Peugeot chose the perfect time to launch one of their best cars of the decade.
Positioning the instruments above a small, flattened steering wheel in its now well-known ‘i-Cockpit’ ensemble was a unique interior composition that went a long way in winning over judges.
What happened next? This second-generation model has been one of the best sellers in the SUV/crossover class in the European market since its release. As a result, PSA plans to sell the model in the US in the coming years.
A third-generation of 3008 is due to be released to the European market in late 2023, though a facelift will come before too long.
2018: Volvo XC40
Volvo’s smallest SUV incorporates the style, comfort and class that made the new XC90 and XC60 so popular, in a more compact and manageable size.
A variety of unique safety features and engines, including a hybrid, made for a desirable and quirky package, and the judges named it the winner by an 83 point margin over the second placed Seat Ibiza.
What happened next? An all-electric version is set to hit showrooms in 2021 as the Swedish giant bids to make at least one new fully-electric car every year in an attempt to make 50% of its global sales electric by 2025, and the rest hybrid. Over 13,000 XC40s have found UK homes already.
2019: Jaguar I-Pace
It's fair to say that Jaguar's first attempt at an electric car was a triumph. Taking first place in the 2019 COTY competition, the I-Pace is widely considered to be a better driver’s car than rivals such as the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron. The Jaguar won favour from judges for its class-leading driving experience and premium build.
What happened next? It's been a solid seller in EV-friendly markets like Norway and the Netherlands, but the competition is coming thick and fast now from German rivals.
2020: Peugeot 208
The Peugeot 208 won the top prize in 2020, taking the trophy by a comfortable margin over the Tesla Model 3. which scored 242 points, and the Porsche Taycan (222 points). The Renault Clio took fourth ahead of the Ford Puma. The Toyota Corolla was sixth, with the BMW 1 Series seventh. In total, the French firm has now won the trophy six times, with the 504 (1969), 405 (1988) and 307 (2002) also taking top honours.
What happened next? Peugeot sold nigh-on 200,000 examples in 2020, though that number includes the previous model. A very solid start, especially in the circumstances of a very difficult year all round.
2021: Toyota Yaris
The Toyota Yaris was named Car of the Year for 2021. The Yaris supermini, which is offered only as a gasoline-electric hybrid, scored 266 points as it saw off the Fiat 500 Electric, (240 points), and the Cupra Formentor crossover which finished in third, with 239 points. The Volkswagen ID 3 (224 points), Skoda Octavia (199 points), Land Rover Defender (164 points) and Citroën C4 (143 points) completed the seven-car shortlist. It’s the second time a Yaris has won the award – the first-generation Yaris was named Car of the Year in 2000.
What happened next? Too early to say, but it seems absolutely everyone loves the new Yaris GR derivative, a blistering 3-door hot hatch inspired by a the Yaris rallycar. The GR spools up 257bhp delivered via all four wheels, and is one of the very rare cars to achieve a full five star score in our in-depth road test, all for around £30k ($40,000 - sadly the model isn't sold in the US). It's great to see Toyota making cars for hearts as well as heads once more.
2022: Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 was named Car of the Year for 2022 in a ceremony at the Palexpo exhibition centre in Geneva, Switzerland, which typically hosts the Geneva International Motor Show but for its cancellation for the third year running.
The EV6 was the first Kia to win the award, and the third pure battery-electric car to do so; it scored 279 points as it saw off challenges from six other shortlisted cars in a closely fought competition. Runner-up was the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, with 265 points, while the Kia’s close relation, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, finished in third, with 261 points.
They were followed by the Peugeot 308 (191), Skoda Enyaq (185), Ford Mustang Mach-E (150) and Cupra Born (144).
2023: Jeep Avenger
The Jeep Avenger won in 2023. We reported: "The Jeep was the outstanding car on the shortlist. It has a real maturity to the way it drives, and like the very best small cars it doesn’t feel cheap or dwarfed by the traffic. It’s usefully smaller than rivals, which really adds something new to the EV world. No one has yet made a small EV as complete as Jeep. That such a progressive, innovative car comes from Jeep makes it even more remarkable.
The Jeep was the clear winner, with 328 points. Second was the Volkswagen ID Buzz, which scored 241 points, with the Nissan Ariya third (211 points). The Kia Niro finished fourth (200 points), followed by the Renault Austral (163 points). Rounding off the seven-car shortlist was the Peugeot 408 (149 points) and the Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4X (133 points).
2024: Renault Scenic E-Tech
The Renault Scenic E-Tech won the 2024 Car of the Year award. We called it “A good electric family car… it rides and handles well, and has some clever touches, such as the range indicator showing best- and worst-case scenarios."
The electric SUV received a total of 329 votes from the jury of 58 journalists representing 22 countries, closely followed by the BMW 5 Series with 308 votes. The Peugeot 3008 rounded out the podium with 197 points, while the Kia EV9 took fourth (190), the Volvo EX30 fifth (168) and the BYD Seal sixth (131). The Toyota C-HR placed seventh, with 127 votes.
2025: Renault 5/Alpine A290
The Renault 5 and its Alpine A290 hot-hatch sibling won the coveted Car of the Year (COTY) award for 2025 – giving Renault its second consecutive victory in the annual contest. The 5 and A290 were awarded 353 points by a jury of 60 judges from 23 countries, including from Autocar. Of those, 25 ranked the pair in first place.
The runner-up, the Kia EV3, received a total of 291 points. The Citroën C3/ë-C3 completed the podium with 215, followed by the Hyundai Inster (172), Dacia Duster (168), Cupra Terramar (165) and Alfa Romeo Junior (136).
Renault was the first manufacturer to win back-to-back wins since Fiat in 1995 and 1996, with the Punto and Bravo/Brava.
Top line
The stats:
Which company has won Car of the Year most often?
1: Fiat (11 wins)
2: Volkswagen (10 – includes NSU and Audi)
3: Renault (9)
4: Opel-Vauxhall (8)
5=: Peugeot (6)
5=: Ford (6)
6: Citroën (3)
7: Alfa Romeo (3)
8: Austin & Rover (3)
9: Toyota (3)
10: Nissan (2)
