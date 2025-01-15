The most interesting European cars we’ve ever spotted in American junkyards

- Slide of
We’ve spent years delving among some of the most interesting junkyards we can find in the United States.
And inevitably, most of the metal we’ve found is American, much of it from Detroit’s Big Three. But occasionally we find some gems from the right-hand side of the Atlantic – and these are some of the best:
Austin America
Between 1968 and 1972 almost 60,000 British-built Austin Americas found buyers Stateside. A rebadged two-door Austin 1300, these compacts competed directly with the Volkswagen Beetle. A lack of rubber pads on the overriders, and missing sidemarker lights on the front and rear fenders help to identify this one as a late 1960s car. We found this one in Old Car City, in White, Georgia.
Volkswagen T1 bus
Here’s one for all you Volkswagen fans. This rare split-screen T1 bus has literally been raised off the ground by a couple of trees growing out of its wheel arch. It’s one of several automotive wood sculptures we spotted at Old Car City, including a tree with a Mustang hubcap embedded in its trunk. We found this one in Old Car City, in White, Georgia.
Nash Metropolitan - 1959
Here’s another automotive oddity with a proportionately high survival rate. Between 1953 and 1961, some 83,000 Nash Metropolitans were sold in the USA. The baby Nash was built in Britain, where it was known as an Austin Metropolitan. It’s often surprising how often we encounter these cars, all of which are now seriously old.
This one probably dates to 1959, which was the year that an opening trunk lid was first offered. Although its interior has been badly damaged by the elements, the bodywork is still sound. We spotted this one at Oakleaf Old Cars, Hartford, South Dakota.
Jaguar XJ-S - 1983
We love it when salvage yards scribble the year on their cars, as it makes our lives so much easier. Like it says on the rear fender, this Jaguar XJS HE is a 1983 model, one of 2705 sold in the US that year. The Colorado climate has clearly been kind to it, and it’s almost completely rust-free. But somebody’s made off with the ‘XJ-S’ badge on the left, remnants of which you can just about make out.
During its 20-year production run, 84,104 of these coupes were sold worldwide. We spotted this one at Martin Supply in Windsor, Colorado.
Fiat 124 Sport Spider 1975
There’s a welcome splash of color in the European section of the yard. In this instance it’s a 1975 Fiat 124 Sport Spider, although the Fiat X/19 behind it is equally as bright. Between 1966 and 1981, some 200,000 of the Pininfarina-designed 124s were built, 75% of which were sold in the USA. Although the car is beyond an economical restoration, it certainly has plenty of great parts left. Again, we spotted this one at Martin Supply.
Jaguar MkVII
Jaguars from this era aren’t the easiest to identify at the best of times, and even more difficult when they’re in this sorry state. We believe it’s a Mk VII M, which was built from 1954 to 1956, but with the front half of the car missing it’s hard to be sure. If it is, then it’s one of just 10,061 built.
These high performance luxury saloons, which were launched with the marketing slogan “Grace, Space and Pace” were powered by the same 3.4-litre, six-cylinder engine as the Jaguar XK120. They would prove to be a big hit in the USA. Another car from Martin Supply.
MG MGB 1974
Judging by the large rubber block overriders, which were fitted to comply with NHTSA regulations, this MGB dates back to 1974. By the end of the year they would be replaced by full rubber bumpers. Although they were only required in the USA, rubber would replace chrome in all markets to reduce production costs. Another car from Martin Supply.
Ford Anglia 100E
It looks like someone has taken a can-opener to this British-built Ford Anglia 100E. Look at the shape of the door. It makes us think that whoever created this monstrosity was attempting to replicate a Nash Metropolitan’s styling. More than 100,000 of these cars were built between 1953 and 1959. We spotted this particular car at L&L Classic Auto in Wendell, Idaho.
Cadillac Catera
Like us, you’d probably forgotten all about the Cadillac Catera, which isn’t surprising considering that less than 100,000 were sold between 1996 and 2001. Built by General Motors in Germany, and based on the Vauxhall/Opel Omega in Europe, these cars featured a UK-sourced 3.0-litre V6 engine. While a decent seller in Europe, it proved a dud stateside.
This is one of 25,411 that hit the road in 1997, its most successful year. Another car from L&L Classic Auto.
Opel GT
German car-maker Opel, which was owned by General Motors between 1929 and 2017, turned a few heads at the 1965 Frankfurt and Paris auto shows when it showed its GT concept car. It was well received, and three years later full production commenced.
Between 1968 and 1973, 103,463 of these attractive fastbacks were built, proving particularly popular in the US, where they were sold through Buick dealerships. Another car from L&L Classic Auto.
Ford Cortina
Relatively undesirable European imports, like this British-built two-door Mk2 Ford Cortina, can sit in salvage yards for years without yielding a single part. Surprisingly though, this one has actually donated one of its rust-free fenders.
The Mk2 Cortina was sold in the US between 1967 and 1970, achieving 60,000 sales. That might sound like a decent figure, but it was dwarfed by the Cortina’s small-car rival, the VW Beetle, which was consistently selling over 350,000 units per year in the late 1960s. Also from L&L Classic Auto.
Saab 96 1969
The 96 was the first Saab to sell in significant volumes in the US, where it was available between 1961 and 1973. This example hails from 1969, and was powered by a European-built Ford 1498cc V4 engine. Back in Sweden, the car enjoyed a 20-year production run, during which time 500,000 were manufactured. Also at L&L Classic Auto.
Renault LeCar
The LeCar was a French-built Renault 5, sold through AMC’s 1300 dealerships, The “French Rabbit”, as it was often referred to at the time, was supposed to take market share from the Honda Civic, VW Golf and other subcompact imports, but it was never a huge seller. We spotted this particular car at Ernest Auto Wrecking, La Jara, Colorado.
Capri Mk1
Between 1970 and 1977 Ford sold a staggering 500,000 imported Capris in the US. Unlike in Europe, the cars never wore Ford badges, and were instead branded simply as Capri and sold through Lincoln-Mercury dealerships. Mk1 cars, like this, were initially only offered with a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine. However, a V6 arrived in 1972, giving the car performance to match its looks. Another car from Ernest Auto Wrecking.
Fiat 600
In 1958 Fiat started exporting its rear-engined 600 to the US. Slightly bigger than the 500, which arrived Stateside a year earlier, it was powered by a 633cc water-cooled engine, which gave the car a top speed of 62mph. It sold surprisingly well, with buyers appreciating its frugal fuel economy.
But elsewhere it sold far better. Production took place in six different countries worldwide, and by the time the last one rolled off the line in former Yugoslavia in 1985, it had notched up an impressive 4,921,626 sales. Another car from Ernest Auto Wrecking.
MG MGB
Until the Mazda Miata burst onto the scene, the MGB was the best-selling sports car of all time. Between 1962 and 1980 about 500,000 were produced, with more than half being exported to the US. They seem to have an incredibly high survival rate, and with so many still languishing in salvage yards, there’s no shortage of parts out there.
Note the triple windshield wipers on this example, which were a US market regulatory requirement from the late 1960s onwards. Meanwhile, back in the UK where they were built, they continued to have just two. Another car from Ernest Auto Wrecking.
MERKUR XR4TI
Between 1985 and 1989, German-built Fords were sold in the US under the short lived Merkur brand. The only two models offered were the XR4Ti (a slightly modified Ford Sierra XR4i), and the Scorpio (a Ford Granada Mk3). Like the Edsel brand three decades earlier, Merkur was a flop, with just 26,000 XR4Ti’s and 22,000 Scorpios finding buyers. We spotted this particular car at Dakota Salvage of Mitchell, South Dakota.
JAGUAR XJ SERIES 2
Judging by the rear licence plate light, this Jaguar XJ6 is a series 2. Built between 1972 and 1977, the series 2 featured a redesigned front end, with a higher bumper and smaller grille. This was implemented to comply with US crash safety regulations, which was imperative seeing as this was its largest export market. In total, slightly more than 91,227 series 2s were sold. Prominent in this photo is one of the model’s somewhat unique features: twin fuel tanks. Another car from Dakota Salvage.
VOLVO AMAZON
The Volvo Amazon was in production from 1956 to 1970, although it wasn’t introduced in the US until 1959. Of the three body styles offered, the rarest was the station wagon, with its distinctive two-piece tailgate. It accounted for 73,220 of the car’s 667,791 total sales. Some 60% of Amazons were exported, a healthy proportion of which ended up in the US.
This one appears to be in great condition, and still holds air in all four tires. Another car from Dakota Salvage.
NASH METROPOLITAN
Jim’s Vintage Automotive in Idaho is synonymous with the Nash Metropolitan. During our visit we spotted several of them in various states of disrepair. Fun fact: the New York’s NYPD had a fleet of right-hand-drive Metropolitans. The Parking Enforcement Officers would drive past a row of parked cars, marking their tires with a long handled chalk, and then returning later to see if the wheels had moved.
THAMES FREIGHTER 800
In more than 30 years of exploring US salvage yards this is the only Ford Thames van we have ever discovered. Built in England between 1957 and 1965, it was available as a panel van, pickup and minibus. It sold well, with 187,000 leaving Ford’s plant in Dagenham, Essex (just east of London), including the Thames 800 and Thames Freighter export models.
During our visit, Jim Hines explained that this example (complete with homemade wooden bumper) spent its working life in Mountain Home. It had already attracted the attention of a British collector, and he was confident that a deal was about to be struck. Thames is certainly one of the more obscure brands ever operated by the Blue Oval; it operated in Britain between 1939 and 1965. Another vehicle from Jim’s Vintage Automotive, Idaho.
MG MGB
It never ceases to amaze us just how many 1970s MGBs survive in US salvage yards. That said, they’re normally in slightly better condition than this example. We reckon the only thing this one has going for it, is that it’s lost its ghastly rubber bumpers. The US was the manufacturer’s biggest market by far, and of the 512,243 MGBs built between 1962 and 1980, some 298,052 crossed the Atlantic. Another vehicle from Jim’s Vintage Automotive, Idaho.
AUSTIN CAMBRIAN
Here’s a far rarer, but considerably less desirable British import. It’s an Austin A55 Cambridge, but was known in the US as a Cambrian, seeing as Plymouth was already using the Cambridge name. Not only does the car have some fire damage, but as you can see in the rear door, it’s been shot at too. In fact we’d be very surprised if this ever earns Jim’s Vintage Automotive anything in spare parts.
Back in the UK, the Austin Cambridge and it’s MG, Morris, Riley and Wolseley badge-engineered siblings, were the cars of choice for banger racers - the European version of a Demolition Derby - in the 1970s and 1980s. Tens of thousands of them were destroyed on the oval tracks. Another vehicle from Jim’s Vintage Automotive, Idaho.
LANDROVER DISCOVERY
Judging by the scrapes on the hood, roof and side, this misshapen Land Rover Discovery has clearly rolled. How on earth did those roof bars manage to stay on during the accident?
It’s a facelifted Discovery Series 2, which is easily identified by its larger headlamps.
These were manufactured between 2002 and 2004, so it’s easily the newest car we spotted in the yard. If Jim’s International yard truck ever gives up the ghost, we reckon this might make a good replacement. Another vehicle from Jim’s Vintage Automotive, Idaho.
OPEL MANTA
Both Ford and General Motors were importing cars made by their European subsidiaries in the 1970s. While Ford was selling the Capri through its Mercury dealers, General Motors was bringing in German-built Mk1 Opel Mantas like this one, and distributing them through Buick dealerships.
Although they initially sold well, fluctuating exchange rates and consequent eye-watering price increases put paid to that in the mid 1970s. Instead GM began importing Japanese-built Isuzus, pulling the plug on Opel in the US. Early Mantas are hugely popular in Europe, and we’re surprised more aren’t repatriated. We spotted this particular car at Valley Auto Wrecking in Thatcher, Arizona.
YUGO - 1988
A Yugo would be an unusual spot in Europe, but they’re even rarer in the US. Built in former Yugoslavia by Zastava Motors, incredibly 140,000 of them were sold Stateside between 1985 and 1992. But they had an appalling reliability record, and the vast majority had been crushed by the end of the 1990s.
We’re not sure why anyone would want to restore one, but if you are so inclined, you’ll find a choice of two of them at Desert Valley Auto Parts in Arizona. This 1988 example will cost you $1200.
TRIUMPH TR7 - 1975
Rumor has it when legendary Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro had his first look at a Triumph TR7, he studied it, paused for a moment, walked around the other side, and declared: “My god! They've done the same on this side as well.”
The wedge-shaped styling certainly wasn’t to everyone’s taste, and the car wasn’t the success parent company British Leyland had hoped. Between 1975 and 1981 some 115,000 were built, the US being its largest market by far. This parts car was manufactured in 1975, a year before it was even offered for sale back in the United Kingdom where it was built. Another car at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
FIAT X1/9 - 1975
Like Triumph’s similarly styled TR7, the Italian-built mid-engined Fiat X1/9 was designed primarily as an export car. Indeed, of the 160,000 examples built between 1972 and 1989, roughly two-thirds of them ended up in the US. This example was built in 1975, the second year it was offered Stateside, and can be yours for the bargain price of $950. Another car at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
HILLMAN MINX
With its US styling, the British-built Hillman Minx sold relatively well across the Atlantic, with 19,000 arriving in 1958 alone. In fact these small family cars continued to find buyers until the US manufacturers introduced their own compacts.
They’ve pretty much all disappeared now though, which makes this pair an incredibly unusual sight. Both appear to have been fire damaged, and surely have very little value. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
FORD CAPRI 1971
In direct competition to the Manta was the German-built/British-designed Capri, which first arrived in the US in 1970. They were sold through Lincoln-Mercury dealerships, so unlike in Europe, didn’t wear Ford badges. The car was a success, and in some years was the second best-selling import, behind the Volkswagen Bug. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
FORD CAPRI II - 1977
The Ford Capri MkII, known simply as Capri II in the US, was again sold through Lincoln-Mercury dealerships. Like its predecessor, the car was very similar to the European offering, the most significant changes being quad sealed beam headlamps, grille-mounted turn circles and larger bumpers.
Between 1976 and 1978, more than 56,000 of these sporty hatchbacks were sold. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
JAGUAR XJ6 - 1971
According to the note on the windshield, this 1971 Jaguar XJ6’s 4.2-litre (258cu in) six-cylinder engine has been replaced by a Chevrolet small-block. It’s a Series 1 car, one of 98,227 examples built in England between 1968 and 1973, and is being sold as a project car. It is one of seven Jaguars we spotted in this yard. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
TRIUMPH SPITFIRE - 1965
Although the Triumph Spitfire (1962-1980) played second fiddle to the MG MGB in terms of production volumes, it was still a strong seller, with a total of 314,000 being built. The car survived for five generations, and this 1965 parts car is a MkII. Manufactured between 1965 and 1967, just 37,409 of them were sold.
Thanks to its 67bhp engine, which took the car to 60mph in about 15sec, performance did not match its sporty appearance. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
JAGUAR XJS - 1987
Seeing as the Jaguar-built XJ-S convertible wasn’t launched until 1988, and Desert Valley Auto Parts tells us that this is a 1987 car, it must be one of the estimated 2100 examples converted by Ohio-based coachbuilder Hess & Eisenhardt. During its 20-year production run, 115,413 XJ-Ss (later changing its name to XJS) were built.
This lovely example, which sadly is not available to purchase as a project car and will instead by stripped of its parts, has the 5.3-litre V12 engine.
CADILLAC ALLANTÉ - 1992
Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz had their XJ-S and SL, but Cadillac was lacking an aspirational, luxury roadster of its own. In the 1980s it decided it was time to do something about it. The answer was the Pininfarina-designed Allanté. Not only was it penned in Italy, but it was built there too, with bodies being flown from Turin to Detroit.
This complex production method meant they were eye-wateringly expensive, and didn’t sell particularly well. In fact only 21,000 were sold during its seven-year (1987 and 1993) production run. This one was built in 1991, and is one of just 1931 sold that year. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
OPEL KADETT - 1969
Built by GM between 1965 and 1973, the Opel Kadett B was offered in a variety of body styles, including this coupe. The cars were sold through Buick dealerships, and were supposed to battle it out with the growing number of Japanese and European imports in the absence of any home-grown sub-compacts. They did pretty well too, managing 430,000 sales between 1966 and 1972. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
FORD CORTINA
Between 1967 and 1970 some 60,000 British-designed and built MkII Ford Cortinas made their way to the US. The car was effectively killed off by the launch of the US-made Ford Pinto in 1971, and would be the last UK-built Ford to cross the Atlantic.
This four-door saloon is a Cortina 1600GT, which was fitted with a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine. It generated 92bhp, and powered the car to a top speed of 95mph. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
AUDI FOX - 1974
While the US and Australian markets knew this car as an Audi Fox, to the rest of the world it was an Audi 80. This was one of the first Audis to be developed under Volkswagen ownership, and was based on a Passat. More than 1.1 million were sold worldwide, with roughly 10% ending up in the US. This 1974 example is one of 26,453 sold that year. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
MERCEDES 220S - 1964
We counted more than 20 Mercedes-Benzes of various ages in the yard, including this attractive 1964 220S. There’s very little rot on the car, and other than some light collision damage to the nearside front fender. It doesn’t look like it will cost a fortune to put back on the road. However, that isn’t going to happen, as the yard has decided it’s worth more to them as a parts car. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
MERCEDES 190 - 1958
Here’s another rare Benz, which is gradually being stripped of its parts. It appears to be a 1958 Mercedes 190 (W121) ‘ponton’ saloon, one of 172,000 built. The car was powered by a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder engine, rated at 75bhp. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
FIAT - 1972
The first Fiat 850 Spiders were powered by an 843cc engine, and with a 0-60mph time of 18.2sec, was one of the slowest sportscars on the market. In 1970 it changed its name to ‘Sport’ Spider when a 903cc unit was introduced. This shaved 2.5sec off its time, and increased the top speed from 86mph to 91mph.
But what it lacked in performance, it more than made up for in looks. Desert Valley Auto Parts has a pair of near-identical 1972 Sport Spiders, and both are for sale.
JAGUAR XJ40 - 1988
The Jaguar XJ40, which was built between 1986 and 1994, was definitely more evolution than revolution in terms of design. This was a conscious decision, with Jaguar not wanting to risk damaging sales amongst its traditional customers. It was however significantly more aerodynamic than the Series 3, so slightly less thirsty.
In spite of early cars being plagued with build quality problems, it sold well, achieving a total of 208,733 sales. US cars, like this 1988 example, were fitted with a 3.6-litre engine, until the arrival of the 4.0-litre in 1990. This one is being offered by Desert Valley as a project car.
FORD CONSUL
It says 1959 on this British-built Ford Consul’s windshield, but these Mk1 cars were only made between 1951 and 1956. In total 227,732 were built, with a decent number heading to the US. The car was frugal by US standards, but the downside to its 1.5-litre engine, was the 28sec it took to reach 60mph. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
TRIUMPH HERALD - 1962
There are still plenty of good parts left on this 1962 Triumph Herald convertible.
The British-built Herald, which was manufactured from 1959 to 1971, was penned by Italian designer Giovanni Michelotti. Its angular appearance wasn’t to everyone’s taste, but it sold reasonably well in its domestic market. Almost 24,000 were sold in the US, the vast majority being convertibles. This car is also at Desert Valley Auto Parts.
VOLKSWAGEN BUS - 1978
Despite being highly collectable, there are still thousands of Volkswagen Transporter T2s languishing in yards the length and breadth of the US. Desert Valley Auto Parts has deemed this rust-free 1978 bus to be a parts vehicle, and indeed it does have plenty of great bits and pieces left on it. Unlike some of the more unusual parts cars featured here, we know this one will be well and truly cannibalized.
MERKUR SCORPIO
We’ve already seen the XR4TI from Ford’s flop brand Merkur earlier in this story, and this is the worst selling of the two models in the shape of the Scorpio, a rebadged German-built Ford Granada. Despite being a decent car, only 22,010 people were prepared to hand over the required $26,000 to drive one of them out of a Lincoln-Mercury showroom. This was located at Collins Auto Salvage in Auburn, Georgia.
MERCEDES-BENZ SL R107
Between 1971 and 1989 a total of 300,175 Mercedes-Benz R107 (roadster) and C107 (coupe) SLs were built. Of these, more than two-thirds were exported to the US. Due to their desirability, they have had a high survival rate, and it’s rare to find one in a salvage yard. It’s even more unusual when the yard is called All American Classics (Vancouver, Washington).
JAGUAR XJ6
It’s not often that we manage to photograph the front and rear of a car in the same photograph…We’re glad we did though, as we normally struggle to tell the difference between a Series 1 and Series 2 Jaguar XJ6 from the rear. It’s a Series 1 4.2-litre, one of 25,505 produced in left-hand-drive, the majority of which were exported to the US.
We spotted this particular car at Hidden Valley Auto Parts, Maricopa, Arizona.
RENAULT DAUPHINE
The Renault Dauphine was hugely popular, selling more than 2 million units globally between 1956 and 1967. The economical French-made car, which was powered by an 845cc rear-mounted engine, had mixed fortunes in the US. It was initially welcomed with open arms, achieving sales of 28,000, 57,000 and 102,000 in 1957, 1958 and 1959 respectively.
Not only did this make it the second most popular imported car brand after Volkswagen, but in some states it took the top spot. However, while OK in local use, with just 27 hp it was hopelessly underpowered for Interstate use, then crowded with Detroit V8s. It also corroded badly, and sales eventually dwindled.
Fun Fact: Renault once gifted one to Queen Elizabeth, and her son – now King Charles III – learned to drive in it. We found this at Ulibarri’s Auto Towing Service, in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE
There can’t be a salvage yard anywhere in the US that doesn’t have at least one Volkswagen Beetle residing in it. After all, of the 21.5 million produced, close to five million crossed the Atlantic. They were the best-selling imported car for years, and due to their continued popularity, they have a high survival rate. However, it’s definitely more unusual to stumble upon a convertible. This appears to be a relatively late fuel injected car. This car was also seen at Ulibarri’s Auto Towing Service.
PORSCHE 924
The Porsche 924 was a sales success, with 150,000 finding buyers between 1976 and 1988. Of these, almost 37,000 of them were exported to the US, and two of them are currently residing in Ulibarri’s. While this is a base model, the yard also has a rarer 924S.
The same basic 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine was also utilized by the Audi 100, Volkswagen LT van, AMC Gremlin, Spirit and postal van. This car was also seen at Ulibarri’s Auto Towing Service.
MASERATI BITURBO
Now here’s something you don’t see too many of, a Maserati Biturbo. Incredibly, Turner’s Auto Wrecking (Fresno, CA) has a pair of them. These Italian-built executive grand tourers, which were made between 1981 and 1988, were powered by a V6 engine with two turbochargers.
They certainly weren’t the most attractive cars to come out of Italy, and were plagued by build quality issues, seriously tarnishing the supercar marque’s reputation. The US was the Biturbo’s biggest export market.
PEUGEOT 504
Built in France between 1968 and 1983, the Peugeot 504 developed an enviable reputation for being robust, rugged and reliable. These attributes contributed to its successes in the rally scene too. The car was assembled in no less than eight countries on three continents.
It was nicknamed ‘Africa’s workhorse’, and production continued in Nigeria until 2006. It takes a lot to kill a 504, but someone has managed to do it to this saloon, which was towed into the yard in 2017 with a ceased engine. The 504 was sold in the US in the 1970s, both with diesel and gas engines. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
ROVER P5 - 1961
On our tin-hunting trips we’ve stumbled upon several Rover P6s, but this is the first P5 we have found. These luxury saloons, with their distinctive high beltlines, were the car of choice of British prime ministers, even for years after production ended in 1973.
Although initially powered by a 115hp 3.0-litre engine. in later life they would get the ex-Buick 3.5-litre V8. This 1961 example is one of 20,963 Mk1s built between 1958 and 1962. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
SUNBEAM ALPINE
Almost 70,000 British-built Sunbeam Alpines were sold between 1959 and 1968, the US being its most significant export market by far. This is a Series 3, which dates to between 1963 and 1964. It is the rarest of the lot, and one of just 5863 built.
Of course the really desirable one was the Tiger, which unlike the Alpine had performance to match its looks, thanks to the Ford Windsor V8 under its hood. Note the dilapidated MG Midget it’s parked next to. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
PORSCHE 914
The Porsche 914 was a joint development between Porsche and Volkswagen, effectively replacing the 912 and Karmann Ghia. However, in the US it was decided that the new car would only be sold with a Porsche badge.
It was offered with a choice of four- or six-cylinder flat, boxer engines, mustering up 79 hp and 109 hp respectively. In production between 1969 and 1976, the car was a major success, achieving 118,978 sales and outselling the 911. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
PORSCHE 924
The Porsche 914 and 912 were both replaced in 1976 by the 924. This entry-level car was the first Porsche to feature a water-cooled front-mounted engine. Like the 914 before it, the car sold in large volumes, finding 150,000 buyers between 1976 and 1988.
Although they don’t command large sums of money, this rot-free example is in great condition, and deserves to be rescued. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
MG MIDGET
The lack of external door handles instantly identifies this MG Midget as a Mk1. The doors also lacked locks, winding windows and swivelling quarterlights, all of which would make a welcome appearance in the Mk2. A total of 25,681 Mk1s were built between 1961 and 1964, a mix of 948cc and later 1098cc cars. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
LANCIA BETA
At various times most European car manufacturers have tried (and often failed) to crack the large and lucrative US market, with some having limited successes on the east and west coasts. After some relatively unsuccessful attempts in the 1950s and 1960s, Italian car maker Lancia had another proper stab at it between 1975 and 1982.
Sales were low, and even in its best years it failed to shift 3000 units. This Beta Coupe is a rare survivor from that period. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
FIAT 128 - 1973
Here’s another Italian oddity – a 1973 Fiat 128 station wagon. Close to 3 million Fiat 128 saloons and wagons were built, and it became a European sales phenomena. Although they were sold in the US throughout most of the 1970s, and achieved significant sales volumes, their somewhat dubious build quality and poor rust-proofing, ensure a low survival rate. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
MERCEDES W114 250
We wonder why someone went to the bother of removing this Mercedes-Benz W114’s door, and then changed their minds. Although the car was offered in the US with a diesel engine, this well picked over example is a 250, which means it was once powered by six-cylinder petrol engine.
Manufactured between 1968 and 1976, these cars developed a fantastic reputation for reliability and longevity, often notching up inter-galactic mileages when in taxi service in Europe. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
JAGUAR - MK1
Once a timeless symbol of automotive sophistication, this Jaguar MK1 (1955 - 1959) no longer exudes the grace and power it was once famed for. This rare, relatively rust-free example, appears to be one of the 17,405 3.4-litre cars built predominantly for the US market. Meanwhile most domestic examples had 2.4-litre lumps under their hoods. This car was also at Turner’s Auto Wrecking.
