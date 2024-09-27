The Best-Selling American Cars Of All Time

- Slide of
From the clanging of the assembly line to the roar on the highway, American automakers have been pioneering the automobile industry for well over a century.
These companies have not only sculpted the nation's economic landscape but have also significantly influenced global automotive trends. We've decided to take a look at some of their biggest success stories with a list of the best-selling American-made automobiles of all time.
This list not only celebrates the impressive sales figures but also the features, innovations, and consumer preferences that have driven the success of these cars. We’ve listed the 30 highest-selling models, in ascending order of the total number of sales over their lifetime:
#30: Jeep Cherokee XJ (2,884,000)
This 4x4 SUV was produced across a single generation from 1983 to 2001, and continued to be manufactured internationally all the way up to 2014. The XJ was the first non-military 4x4 vehicle to utilize a unibody construction, making it both lighter and tougher.
Consumers loved the Cherokee XJ for its versatility both off-road and on. It is credited with kicking off the SUV craze, eventually replacing the role of the station wagon as the car of choice for suburban families.
#29: Mercury Cougar (3,078,000)
Throughout its history, Mercury was known for making upmarket versions of existing Ford vehicles, and the Cougar is no different. It was originally the counterpart to the incredibly popular Mustang in 1967, and was set apart from the Ford by its sleek and sophisticated looks as well as hidden headlights.
The Cougar’s success didn’t just ride on the back of its Ford counterpart’s popularity, however. It successfully changed with the times, becoming a more luxurious vehicle as time went on, until the model was finally put to bed in 2002, after eight model generations.
#28: Buick Electra (3,170,000)
The Electra was Buick’s flagship sedan throughout its six-generation run from 1959 to 1990. This top-line model was chock-full of deluxe features and was available in a variety of body styles.
What made the Electra so popular was its luxury features that rivaled more expensive models from the brand’s sibling Cadillac. According to GM, the nameplate will see a revival as an EV in the near future.
#27: Pontiac Bonneville (3,460,000)
Built from 1957 to 2005, the Bonneville was most popular as a full-size sedan. At its start, it was the largest and most expensive Pontiac on offer.
The Bonneville changed drastically over 10 generations. Over time, it became known as Pontiac’s most reliable family car, and became a favorite for its full line of body styles.
#26: Plymouth Fury (3,680,000)
The Fury was built to compete with more popular luxury cars like the Chevrolet Impala and Ford LTD and was in production from 1955 to 1989. It had an admirable level of performance and was popular among government/fleet vehicles during its final years.
The Plymouth Fury was also well-known in popular culture, especially as the titular demonic car in Stephen King’s best-selling 1983 novel, Christine, made into a film the same year. It was also promoted by a young Betty White.
#25: Cadillac DeVille (3,870,000)
The DeVille was a nameplate used by Cadillac from 1958 to 2006, over eight generations. While the original coupe was the lowest-priced of the brand’s models at the time, it still had a plethora of standard luxury features as befitted a Cadillac.
The luxury car was frequently in the limelight as it was used by celebrities and political figures, solidifying its place as a status symbol. While the DeVille name was retired in 2006, the model line continued in a new generation as the DTS, with Cadillac adopting more European-inspired nomenclature.
#24: Ford Focus (3,882,358)
This compact car was introduced in 1998 and has been in production since, though US sales ended in 2019. Much like its predecessor, the Ford Escort, the Focus was designed to be sold globally— a large part of why it has been so successful.
The Focus continues to be sought after as an affordable, reliable, compact family car. However, it also has some hot hatch versions on offer, including the ST and the RS, which have been used in rally sports.
#23: Buick Special (3,890,000)
This entry-level Buick was introduced way back in 1936 and lived on until 1969. It remained a consistently good-looking model over the decades and over many body styles, whether it was as a coupe, sedan, or station wagon.
The Special was known for introducing the Buick V6 in the 1960s, an engine that became a GM mainstay all the way until 2006. The car’s reliable powertrain, as well as great styling and comfort in an affordable package made the Special a popular model.
#22: Chevrolet Cruze (4,302,000)
This compact car has been in production since 2008. Chevrolet aimed to give shoppers a good mix of what they were after with the Cruze, balancing safety and fun, as well as versatility and affordability.
After the company’s Chapter 11 restructuring in 2009, GM hedged their bets on a car that would perform well globally. The Cruze hit the market at just the right time, as consumers were looking for more inexpensive and fuel-efficient models. US production ended in 2019, though the model continues elsewhere.
#21: Ford Thunderbird (4,438,000)
The legendary T-Bird was produced by Ford across 11 generations, from 1955 to 2005, with a brief hiatus from 1997 to 2002. This vehicle introduced a new market segment to the US: that of the personal luxury car.
While the Thunderbird placed its emphasis on comfort and convenience, early models still had powerful V8 engines under the hood. The car’s cultural significance grew through its frequent appearances in pop culture.
#20: Chevrolet Caprice (4,630,000)
This full-sized car was produced in North America from 1965 to 1996, although continued to exist through GM’s Australian subsidiary as the Holden Caprice. The Caprice is yet another American pop culture icon, and also won Motor Trend’s Car of the Year twice, in 1977 and 1991.
Early models were among the largest cars ever built by Chevy. Sales were especially strong in the 1960s and early 1970s, when full-sized vehicles were in high demand.
#19: Pontiac Grand Am (4,667,000)
Much like the earlier Ford Thunderbird, the Pontiac Grand Am helped bring a new market segment to America: the luxury performance coupe. This was achieved by incorporating both luxury car and sports car features, a common combination on imports, but largely absent on American-made cars of the era.
The Grand Am hit on the right formula and became Pontiac’s highest-selling car. Later models were especially successful, as they were known for bringing sporty aspects to the affordable compact car. First built in 1973, the model ended in 2005.
#18: Ford Model A (4,858,000)
The successor to Ford’s eminent Model T was produced for just six years, from 1927 to 1932. During this time, the Model A was available in an incredibly diverse selection of body styles, from a sports coupe to a truck and everything in between.
The Model A brought a number of innovations, including the first instance of safety glass windshields, as well as the standard set of driver controls we know today. Like its predecessor, the Model A became an incredible market success for Ford.
#17: Ford LTD (5,530,000)
In production from 1965 to 1986, the LTD was originally the highest trim option on the Galaxie before becoming its own model range. The LTD was the largest and most deluxe car offered by Ford for most of its life.
What made the LTD popular was the options and features it had that were normally found only on more expensive Lincoln and Mercury models. The car was essentially a Ford body with a plush Mercury interior.
#16: Chevrolet Camaro (5,594,000)
First on sale in 1966, the Camaro is set to be discontinued after the 2024 model year and its sixth model generation, although Chevy has hinted that it is likely to return in a different form. The much-loved Camaro embodies the style and performance that is the epitome of American muscle cars.
The Camaro was originally rush-released to compete with very popular Ford Mustang. When asked about the meaning behind the name, Chevy’s answer was “a small, vicious animal that eats Mustangs.”
#15: Buick LeSabre (6,000,000)
The LeSabre was a full-size car offered by Buick from 1959 to 2005. It provided a comfortable ride, modest performance, as well as surprisingly good handling for its size.
During its long production run, the LeSabre was Buick’s most popular car. In fact, the car was America’s best-selling full-size car in 2005 - the same year it finally got the ax. Eight model generations were produced.
#14: Chevrolet Cavalier (6,434,000)
Taking a similar approach to the North American Ford Escort released two years prior, the Cavalier was GM’s first “world car.” It was intended to perform well domestically and also be easily rebadged by GM’s myriad of overseas subsidiaries.
This Cavalier was in production from 1982 to 2005, although it was sold as a fourth generation exclusively in China until 2021. Chevy’s front-wheel-drive compact car performed exceptionally well against Japanese imports in the 1980s, a time when compacts were in high demand.
#13: Ford Ranger (7,683,000)
The Ranger is Ford’s close rival to the Chevrolet S-10 and Colorado models. The fourth generation was reintroduced for North America in 2019, although it had been previously in production in the US from 1983 to 2012.
Rangers are known for being both reliable and easy to service. They’re also popular for their powerful engines and impressive off-road performance.
#12: Ford E-Series (8,200,000)
Also known as the Econoline, the E-Series is Ford’s range of full-size vans introduced in 1961. The van was replaced by the Ford Transit in 2015 and only the chassis of the E-Series remains in production.
What makes the Econoline so popular is the sheer amount of versatility available on the platform. It can be configured as a passenger or cargo version, and the chassis can accommodate everything from ambulances to ice cream trucks and more.
#11: Ford Taurus (8,404,000)
Six generations of Taurus were produced by Ford from 1986 to 2019. The robust and reliable Taurus platform replaced the long-running Crown Victoria as Ford’s Police Interceptor Sedan in 2013.
The Taurus brought a number of innovations, including the statistical process control model for Ford production. This new method of efficient quality control ensured that the Taurus met the needs of the buying public.
#10: Ford Explorer (8,936,000)
This four-door SUV was a replacement for the two-door Bronco II and was first introduced in 1991. Much like the Taurus, the Ford Explorer has been adapted for police use as a replacement for the Ford Crown Victoria.
With its comfort, cargo space, and reliable engines, the Explorer is the best-selling American SUV. It hit upon the right formula to achieve this, continually bringing more standard features to the SUV class, which had once been very barebones and utilitarian. It’s currently in its sixth generation.
#9: Oldsmobile 88 (9,647,000)
Produced from 1949 to 1999, this full-sized car was at one point Oldsmobile’s most profitable automobile. It is even considered by some to be the first muscle car, although this statement may get you into a heated debate with a nearby gearhead.
During its early years, the 88 was one of the best performing American cars. Its light weight and advanced overhead-valve high-compression V8 engine made it a hit with buyers that had a real need for speed.
#8: Ford Mustang (10,200,000)
The iconic Mustang spawned the pony car craze and gave rise to many competitors— a few of whom are also on this list. In continuous production since 1964, the Mustang is currently Ford’s longest-running nameplate.
In order to keep costs low, Ford designed the Mustang to use components from existing Ford vehicles, chiefly the Falcon compact. 400,000 were sold in the first year, with 22,000 sales on the first day alone.
#7: Chevrolet Malibu (11,300,000)
This mid-sized car evokes the name of a city on the sunny California coast. First introduced in 1965, the Malibu remains in production today, although it faced a hiatus from 1983 to 1997.
The Malibu is known for its spacious interior and quiet, comfortable ride. It continues to perform well despite the shrinking market share of sedans in favor of SUVs, with a strong year-on-year sales increase in 2022.
#6: Oldsmobile Cutlass (11,900,000)
First introduced in 1961, the Oldsmobile Cutlass was the most popular car in America by 1977, selling 632,742 units that year. It was eventually phased out in 1999, but not before leaving a lasting impact on the automotive world and becoming Oldsmobile’s most successful model.
The Cutlass was popular due to its distinct styling and luxury features. A number of variations were spawned, including the Cutlass Supreme, the 4-4-2, and the Hurst/Olds. Six generations have been made.
#5: RAM Pickup (12,135,000)
This full-size pickup truck has been in production since 1980, originally as a “Dodge Ram” before RAM became a standalone brand. The RAM Pickup has a reputation for a smooth, comfortable ride, reliable powertrain, and spacious interior.
This pickup has been named Motor Trend Magazine’s Truck of the Year a total of eight times. The current fifth-generation model has the distinct honor of winning the award three times— the first truck in history to do so.
#4: Chevrolet Silverado (14,075,000)
The Silverado is available as a full-size truck, chassis cab truck, or medium-duty truck. It was originally a top-trim level of the Chevrolet C/K truck introduced in 1975, before becoming its own model in 1999, which remains in production today.
Along with the Sierra, its GMC-branded sibling, the Silverado is a great all-around truck. Consumers love it for its wide range of configurations, as well as great performance both off-road and on.
#3: Ford Model T (15,000,000)
The Model T was the first mass-produced automobile, and made car-travel readily available for the middle-class. Its assembly line production enabled Ford to sell the Model T at a much lower price than had been possible before.
By the early 1920s, half of all the cars in the world were Fords. Henry Ford and his son Edsel personally drove the 15-millionth Model T out of the factory on May 25, 1927, marking the car’s last day of production before it was succeeded by the Model A.
#2: Chevrolet Impala (16,700,000)
The Impala was Chevy’s popular flagship car during its long production run. It was built from 1957 to 2020, although production of the Impala took a break from 1986 to 1994, and again from 1997 to 1999.
The Impala was the first car to use the “SS” designation, making it a pioneer in the muscle car craze of the 60s and 70s. Over its ten-generation run, the Impala won numerous awards and attracted a huge audience.
#1: Ford F-Series (40,000,000+)
Blowing this list out of the water, the Ford F-Series is the best-selling American-made automobile of all time. This truck has been in continuous production since 1948, and the 40 millionth truck rolled off the assembly line in January 2022.
The F-Series was the first truck to be built on its own dedicated platform, unlike previous trucks that had been built on existing car platforms. The F-150 is the most popular member of the family, and is popular for its versatility, reliability, and “Built Ford Tough” durability; it’s currently built in four locations in the US. An all-electric F-150 derivative named Lightning went on sale in 2021.
