The best getaway cars ever made

The modern interpretation of a getaway car is thought to date back to France in 1911, when the notorious Bonnot Gang, also known as ‘The Auto Bandits’, fled the scene of an armed robbery in a stolen Delaunay-Belleville. It was the first of a series of robberies over the coming months.

Armed with little more than stockings over our faces, we’ve selected 20 of the best getaway cars stolen money can buy. Step on it.