All the new cars at the 2025 Munich motor show

The Clio is currently the best selling car in Europe, and a new sixth generation model will go on sale in 2026. ​The new Clio will be powered by an evolution of the existing E-Tech hybrid powertrain, in which an atmospheric four-cylinder engine and two electric motors put out a combined 143bhp and 151lb ft.

The new Clio is larger than the car it replaces. It measures 4.12m long (up 67mm), 1.77m wide (up 39mm) and 1.45m tall (up 11mm), splitting the difference between the outgoing Clio and bigger, C-segment hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf. Insiders suggest the increases are due to the need to fit larger and more complex engines for future emissions regulations and improved impact protection.