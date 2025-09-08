All the new cars at the 2025 Munich motor show

- Slide of
The Munich motor show 2025 is now in full swing.
There’s a range of interesting cars being seen for the first time, and these are the highlights:
Audi Concept C
Audi has revealed a striking two-seat sports car inspired by the TT, which previews a radical new design language for all of its upcoming cars - and will go on sale largely unaltered in 2027. It will be an all-electric two seater, and will be a sister car to the new Porsche Boxster EV.
BMW iX3
BMW has revealed the new iX3 EV, a car that represents the beginning of a new era of design, technology, drivability and production methods as the first of its Neue Klasse models. Advanced battery tech should see a class-leading range of around 500 miles on a single charge.
Renault Clio
The Clio is currently the best selling car in Europe, and a new sixth generation model will go on sale in 2026. The new Clio will be powered by an evolution of the existing E-Tech hybrid powertrain, in which an atmospheric four-cylinder engine and two electric motors put out a combined 143bhp and 151lb ft.
The new Clio is larger than the car it replaces. It measures 4.12m long (up 67mm), 1.77m wide (up 39mm) and 1.45m tall (up 11mm), splitting the difference between the outgoing Clio and bigger, C-segment hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf. Insiders suggest the increases are due to the need to fit larger and more complex engines for future emissions regulations and improved impact protection.
Cupra Raval
The Cupra Raval supermini, shown for the first time at the Munich motor show, will arrive next year with a range-topping 223bhp VZ performance version.
The new car will be the Barcelona brand's smallest model when it goes on sale, and shares the same MEB entry architecture as the forthcoming Volkswagen ID Polo, Volkswagen ID Cross and Skoda Epiq. All four models will be produced at Cupra plants in Spain.
Cupra Tindaya concept
The new Tindaya concept car previews the next stage of the brand's design language; the show car is named after the volcanic mountain on the Atlantic island of Fuerteventura because "its copper-toned rock echoes the signature of Cupra", said the brand.
At 4.72 metres long, it's the largest car Cupra has built – and with a 0-62mph time of just 4.1sec, it's also the quickest. But while it is likely to eventually make production in toned-down form (potentially as a successor to today's Formentor), the Tindaya has been created primarily to show off the futuristic technology and radical new design cues that will be rolled out to all upcoming Cupra models.
Hyundai Ioniq BJ concept
This is a new “forward-thinking” concept car from Hyundai. An electric compact SUV, it will compete with the Renault 4, Ford Puma Gen-E and Volvo EX30 when it arrives as a production model.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
This new SUV effectively replaces the EQC model and will be sold alongside the ICE-engined GLC. It sits on a bespoke new EV platform, and comes complete with a bold illuminated grille.
The GLC is Mercedes’ best-selling car and sits in the premium SUV segment that company CEO Källenius sees as “the most important” to the firm. The electric version uses the new MB.EA bespoke EV platform, which is designed for medium to large cars and has an 800V electrical architecture that allows for fast charging. Power is drawn from a sizeable 94kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, which gives the GLC 400 EQ a claimed range of more than 435 miles.
Porsche 911 992.2 Turbo S
The new Porsche 911 Turbo S features a hybridised flat six that pumps out more power than any version of the sports car so far. Electrifying the Turbo S is the most significant change to the model’s technical recipe since a second turbocharger and fourwheel drive were introduced in the mid-1990s. The move pushes Porsche’s flagship road car beyond the 700bhp mark, with a corresponding increase in price.
The hybrid Turbo S will start from £199,100 in coupé form, with the cabriolet costing £10,000 more. First deliveries are expected in late 2025.
Skoda Vision O concept
The Vision O concept previews the next-generation Octavia estate, which is due by the end of the decade as the first of Skoda’s legacy nameplates to gain electric power. It will set the tone for the next generation of Skoda's design language while taking influence from previous generations of the Octavia.
The new concept is described by the Czech firm as representing “the brand’s electrified future”, with a production vehicle confirmed to arrive in “the next decade”. While Skoda has only described it as sitting on a “future platform of the Volkswagen Group”, Autocar understands the concept will morph into the next-generation Octavia EV and will use the SSP platform that will also underpin the closely related Volkswagen ID Golf.
Volkswagen ID2 X concept
This model previews a new compact crossover model that will arrive in production form by the end of 2026; it will be positioned as an electric counterpart to the new T-Cross.
Volkswagen ID Polo
The production version of the ID 2all concept will be named the ID Polo, as the German brand starts using familiar model names on its electric models. The company believes that using long-established names on many of its new electric models will help them in the marketplace; the Golf name will also return for the EV era, it seems.
Volkswagen ID Polo GTi
The new Polo will also get a high-performance GTi version. Expect it in 2027, with as much as 223bhp available.
Vauxhall/Opel Corsa GSE Vision concept
The next-generation Vauxhall/Opel Corsa is being previewed by the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, a 789bhp, 1170kg electric concept car built to show the future capability of the GSE performance brand. The Mk7 Corsa is due to arrive in 2026.
Volkswagen T-Roc
Two million examples of the first generation T-Roc have been sold, and VW will be hoping that success continues with this all-new model. It has a bold new look, a completely overhauled interior and a radical hybrid drivetrain that will be rolled out across the brand’s line-up.
As things currently stand, it will be the final new combustion car that Volkswagen launches.
Mini JCW concepts
Mini has signalled its renewed interest in high-performance models with a new pair of stripped-out John Cooper Works concept cars.
Named The Skeg and The Machina, they are based on the electric and petrol Cooper JCW hatchbacks and have been developed with clothing firm Deus ex Machina. They draw on the firm’s histories in fashion and motorsport.
Skoda Epiq
Skoda's new baby SUV EV, the Epiq, is edging closer to a 2026 launch with the unveiling of a near-production show car at the show.
Giving a "concrete glimpse" of Skoda's answer to the Renault 4, the Epiq concept was revealed alongside the Volkswagen T-Cross and Cupra Raval with which it will share a platform, powertrain and production line. At 4.1m long, the Epiq will be the smallest of Skoda's electric SUVs – sitting underneath the 4.4m Elroq – and effectively the electric equivalent to the Fabia. But it is said to still seat five "comfortably", have a 475-litre boot and offer a range of 264 miles.
Leapmotor B05
Leapmotor has revealed the B05, an electric hatch that will arrive early next year as a rival to the Volkswagen ID 3. The new B05 sits between the T03 city car and the recently revealed B10 crossover the latter of which is due here in the coming months.
